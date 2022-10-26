VIDEO: Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Share 'Mantra' Video
Their critically acclaimed and deliciously mischievous debut album, Topical Dancer, was released earlier this year.
Belgian-Caribbean provocateur Charlotte Adigéry and her long-term musical partner, Bolis Pupul are one of this year's most exciting breakthrough acts.
Their critically acclaimed and deliciously mischievous debut album, Topical Dancer, was released earlier this year and named to numerous "Best Album of the Year So Far..." lists including Pitchfork, Los Angeles Times, Paste Magazine, Flood Magazine, NME and The Needle Drop.
In support of the album, the duo also launched a worldwide tour with sold out shows in Los Angeles, New York, across the UK, and more, and saw them perform at the historic Hollywood Bowl supporting the icon Grace Jones and leading a riveting dance party at Desert Daze.
Today, they round off their incredible year with a video for album highlight, "Mantra." Of the new video, Charlotte & Bolis explain: "'Mantra' is a reworked version of our 'Yin Yang Self-Meditation,' the audiovisual meditation tape which we released back in 2019. We used elements from this original recording in 'Mantra' such as the stream of consciousness and the heartbeat which we sped up to use as one of the bass drums in 'Mantra.' Whereas 'Yin Yang Self-Meditation' invites you to look inward, we invite you to express yourselves with Mantra."
The duo also performed "Cliché" on Later... with Jools Holland earlier this summer as well as a live session for KEXP during their sold out worldwide tour. Look for their KCRW "Morning Becomes Eclectic" set in the coming weeks and much more from Charlotte & Bolis in 2023!
Watch the new music video here:
Photo: Camille Vivier
