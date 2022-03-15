VIDEO: Charli XCX Drops 'Every Rule' Music Video

Charli XCX has released the music video for her latest track, "Every Rule." The visual was directed by Luke Orlando and Imogene.

The track is from Charli's highly-anticipated forthcoming album, CRASH, will be released on March 18th and is the fifth and final album in her record deal.

The new album features work by A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

Watch the new music video here: