VIDEO: Cave In Share 'Reckoning' Music Video

Boston legends Cave In make a highly anticipated return with their Relapse Records debut, Heavy Pendulum, their first full studio record in over a decade. Today, Cave In share the newest single "Reckoning" with an accompanying band performance video. "Reckoning" is the first Cave In song to be fully written by guitarist Adam McGrath.

McGrath comments: "'Reckoning' started as a demo I sent to the band for consideration while mapping out the track list for Heavy Pendulum. It was inspired by the idea of adding a song to the acoustic/electric live sets Steve and I had been performing on and off for the last 20 years. A fresh song with that set-up (acoustic/electric guitar) seemed exciting to pursue. Somewhere between Led Zeppelin's 'Battle of Evermore' and Mad Season's 'Long Gone Day' is the birth of 'Reckoning,' a song about digesting huge loss and forging paths into unknown futures."

Additionally, Cave In announce headline tour dates throughout the Summer and Fall. Cave In will tour the United States from July 21-Aug 06 with support from label mates Author & Punisher. Cave In will also tour throughout Europe & the United Kingdom in October with support from Stake. A full tour schedule is available below.

Produced by Kurt Ballou at God City, Heavy Pendulum showcases everything that has long established CAVE IN as one of the best contemporary rock, hardcore, and metal bands since their monumental 1998 debut Until Your Heart Stops. From the driving tracks such as crushing opener "New Reality" to the metallic edge of "Blood Spiller", Heavy Pendulum sees CAVE IN look back at their discography and capture their most memorable, visceral, and forward-thinking moments to create a record that is all at once familiar and in true CAVE IN fashion, ahead of the mainstream.

Heavy Pendulum is out May 20 on DLX 2xLP/2xLP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com AT THIS LOCATION.

CAVE IN (Stephen Brodsky - Guitar/Vocals, Adam McGrath - Guitar/Vocals, John-Robert Conners - Drums) sees a revival following the addition of Nate Newton (Converge, Doomriders, Old Man Gloom) on bass and vocals.

Watch the new music video here:

CAVE IN Tour Dates

May 15 Austin, TX Oblivion Access Festival

US Headline Tour w/ Author & Punisher

July 21 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

July 22 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

July 23 Syracuse, NY The Lost Horizon

July 24 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

July 26 Hamtramck, MI The Sanctuary

July 27 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village

July 29 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

July 30 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

Aug 02 Orlando, FL The Abbey

Aug 04 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

Aug 05 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

Aug 06 Richmond, VA Browns Island (w/ Avail, Quicksand, Ceremony [No Author & Punisher])

EU/UK Headline Tour

w/ Stake

Oct 13 Porto, PT Amplifest *

Oct 14 Antwerp, BE Desertfest *

Oct 15 Dortmund, DE Junkyard

Oct 16 Berlin, DE Lido

Oct 17 Wiesbaden, DE Kesselhaus

Oct 19 Paris, FR Badaboum

Oct 20 Bethune, FR La Poche

Oct 21 Nijmegen,NL Soulcrusher Fest *

Oct 24 London, UK Heaven

Oct 25 Bristol, UK The Exchange

Oct 26 Manchester, UK Gorilla

Oct 28 Glasgow, SCO Room 2

* No Stake