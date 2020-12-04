VIDEO: Cas Haley Reveals New Music Video for 'Blue Jeans'

Sometimes when one door closes, another one opens. Texas singer-songwriter Cas Haley never imagined that in the year of the pandemic, both doors would belong to a 2020 Lincoln Corsair that would take him on a musical adventure across the country. But maybe he shouldn't have been surprised. It was just the latest soulful swerve in the musical ebb and flow of a career that's been both full of challenges and mightily blessed.

Roots are everywhere on Cas's new album, All the Right People, set for an early-2021 release on Jimmy Buffet's Mailboat Records label. The video for the infectious title track features Cas and his family, bandmates, and friends all singing together and celebrating the power of music and love.

Check out the video for Blue Jeans below!

