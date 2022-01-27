VIDEO: Call Me Loop Shares 'Year of the Ex' Music Video

Rising UK pop artist Call Me Loop returns to share the first taste of new music this year. Her anticipated new single, aptly titled 'Year of the Ex', is out now.

Call Me Loop is an explosive pop force whose infectious hooks and innovatively produced tracks are winning her fans and critical praise alike.

Following recent success with releases that include the tantalisingly nostalgic 'Rosé', the viral smash 'Self Love' and the pop-perfect 'Strike', Call Me Loop's unmistakable brand of prodigious pop has garnered praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Gay Times, GQ, The Times, Wonderland, MTV, plus many others.

'Year Of The Ex' is 3 minutes of pure, unabashed pop at its best and the song's lyrics don't take much decoding. It's an empowering anthem for anyone who is struggling to navigate their way through the complexities of a relationship and is set to ignite pop fans worldwide. South London's Call Me Loop, aka Georgia Buchanan, has a natural ability for birthing killer hooks and penning unfiltered and relatable lyrics.

When asked about how the song came together, Call Me Loop shared, "I wrote Year Of The Ex at the end of 2020, a year which highlighted a bit of a bad habit of mine where I tend to go backward in love; to the comfort of familiarity, rather than taking the riskier move of leaping forward into the unknown. It's an upbeat anthemic song but the lyrical content is actually kinda sad. It's a habit I need to break. Get a little bit braver in love. There you go, maybe that's my next single title."

Perfectly summing up her own style as "sassy, emotive electronic pop", Call Me Loop evokes all the best qualities of a popstar: a commanding, vibrant presence combined with an effortlessly cool charm that is set to dominate the year ahead.

Watch the new music video here: