VIDEO: Bolsen Releases New Music Video for 'Forsaken'

After racking up millions of streams, Vancouver-bred genre-defying artist Boslen unveils the music video for "FORSAKEN (feat. Vory)" today. It stands out as the latest highlight from his tastemaker-praised debut album, DUSK to DAWN.

Directed by Cole Muters, produced by Jacob Green, and Creative Directed by Natasha Dion, the visual brings the lyrics and mood to life with intimate closeups of this bold boundary breaker against a lush backdrop.

Featuring guest spots from Tyla Yaweh, Vory, Dro Kenji, Rascalz, and Charmaine, DUSK to DAWN draws its undeniable power from Boslen's boundary-pushing vocal experiments, shapeshifting transitions, and heavier production than he's attempted before.

After opening on the soulful minimalism of "DUSK," the album cycles through an entire spectrum of textures and moods, ultimately arriving at the beautifully warped "DAWN." Naming hyper-creative artists like Kid Cudi among his main inspirations, Boslen notes that DUSK to DAWN emerged from a desire to explore how vulnerability and self-empowerment can co-exist.

Featuring guest spots from Tyla Yaweh, Vory, Dro Kenji, Rascalz, and Charmaine, DUSK to DAWN draws its undeniable power from Boslen's boundary-pushing vocal experiments, shapeshifting transitions, and heavier production than he's attempted before.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new album here: