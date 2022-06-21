VIDEO: Betty Who Performs 'Blow My Candle' on LATE LATE SHOW

Pop icon, singer-songwriter Betty Who releases an anthemic new single, "Blow Out My Candle" via BMG. Just in time for Pride, Who performed the new single on the Late Late Show With James Corden.

"Blow Out My Candle" is a triumphant return to form for Betty Who. On the '80s-inspired song, Betty channels her infectious spirit with a newfound level of insight and introspection.

The track is a catchy ode to perseverance, with a chorus that activates the dancefloor: "You can blow out my candle, but you you'll never put out my fire." The video, directed by Tyler Cunningham, made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live and MTVU and finds Betty embracing the '80s aesthetic as she dances around in a Jamie Lee Curtis-inspired workout leotard, sweatband, and high socks as she sings about self confidence and love.

"It's been a long couple years for all of us. I spent my time off learning to bake (of course)...and incessantly thinking all day and all night about what kind of music I wanted to return with. "Blow Out My Candle" is the story I want to share most. The feeling I held onto in the darkest moments of the last couple years. I hope it gives you the confidence and motivation it gives me," says Betty Who about the single.

"BlowOut My Candle" - written by Betty and co-produced with longtime friend and collaborator Martin Johnson ("The Night Game/Boys Like Girls") - is the perfect primer to announce a new chapter for Betty.

Betty has also partnered with the nonprofit organization in its voting registration efforts for the month of Pride. Betty previously performed at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2019 and is a frequent collaborator with the nonprofit, as well as with The Trevor Project, whom she worked with on previous tours. GLAAD has declared this Pride month as a month of action and is rallying with the community to make sure everyone is registered to vote in the midterm elections.

Betty Who is also working in tandem with GLAAD to fight against the anti-trans and anti LGBTQ legislation by getting record numbers of people to get out and vote. You can pledge to vote here. In partnership with GLAAD, the song will serve to be a vehicle for change and drive awareness for the GLAAD Vote with Pride program that looks to increase voter turnout.

Keeping with the theme of the song, she also has also released a Betty Who candle, with a percentage of the proceeds going to GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization The candles are available for purchase here.

Showing yet another dimension of Betty's versatility, she is making her reality TV debut by hosting Amazon Studios' new dating show The One That Got Away. Produced by Amazon Studios and Fulwell 73 and executive produced by Elan Gale (FBoy Island, The Bachelor franchise), The One That Got Away premieres on June 24th.

The show is a time-traveling, experimental dating series where six people searching for their soulmates are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections as, one by one, people from their pasts enter through "The Portal" to surprise them and take their shot at love.

Watch the new performance here: