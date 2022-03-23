VIDEO: Berries Unveil 'Wall of Noise' Music Video

BERRIES tackle the never-ending cycle of mental health with new video: "Wall Of Noise."

Grappling with themes of insecurity and isolation, the gritty new track is accompanied by a video that sees the band confront a seemingly endless journey up an incalculable amount of stairs.

Speaking of the inspiration behind the video for the meticulous and frenetic single, BERRIES say:

"The "Wall of Noise" video represents the up-hill battle of mental health, the repetitive cycles and trying to escape the loud, nagging voices in your head. We chose stairs to represent this idea as we wanted something fairly mundane and common in most people's everyday lives to reiterate how different people approach these obstacles - running straight at them, cautiously, following others, courageously or alone."

Calculated and convulsive in equal measure, "Wall of Noise" has been receiving spins across the nation from the likes of Radio X (John Kennedy), Amazing Radio (Charlie Ashcroft), Louder Than War Radio (Iain Key) and BBC London (Gary Crowley). It comes as a taste of the band's debut album, which is expected for release this Summer.

Chewing through twangy vocals, angular guitar lines and a guttural garage-grunge feel, BERRIES cultivate a craggy landscape of layered noise-rock that is evocative of the "noise" that so many of us constantly find pervading our own thoughts.

Citing The Breeders, Sleater Kinney, Wolf Alice and Biffy Clyro as a handful of the artists amongst their inspirations - 'Wall of Noise' arrives as the band gear up for the release of their debut album this Summer. Hinting at what to expect of their forthcoming record, BERRIES say:

"'[Our debut] record will explore many themes: mental health features heavily, feeling overlooked and sexism, alongside songs about growth, strength and rising above all of the negativity and noise around us. The majority of the songs are based on personal experience"

Having signed to Xtra Mile Recordings in November of 2020, BERRIES are Holly (guitar/vocals), Lauren (bass) and Lucie (drums). Cutting their teeth on the live circuit and with a range of early singles over the past few years and months, the band have gained critical acclaim from Huw Stephens (BBC Radio 1), Steve Lamacq (BBC 6 Music) and John Kennedy (Radio X). The band have also garnered praise from the likes of Louder Than War, Fred Perry Subculture and Time Out, with Record Collector Magazine describing their earlier single ... as "infectiously energetic, instrumentally taut and melodically uplifting."

Alongside this early support, the band have also played an assortment of notable live shows including slots alongside Cherry Glazerr and Porridge Radio at Electric Brixton, a headliner at London's The Grace and gigs in support of Frank Turner in Nottingham and Liverpool.

Bringing their biting take on noise-rock back to the UK live circuit once more, BERRIES are embarking on a UK tour supporting label-mates Pet Needs this Spring. Full live dates and details are below.

Watch the new music video here: