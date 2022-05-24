VIDEO: Berries Release Video For 'We Are Machines'

Out today, BERRIES have revealed the thought-provoking video for latest single: "We Are Machines" - taken from their forthcoming debut LP 'How We Function' (out 8 July 2022).

The track which was John Kennedy's Hot New One on his Friday X-posure show on Radio X is now coupled with raucous live performance scenes in their exhilarating new video. Recorded against a staunch and clinical white backdrop interspersed amongst hectic shots of central London, it chimes with a string of UK headline shows BERRIES are pleased to announce for this October.

Just as they head out to Germany to support The Subways, the band have also announced that they will be bringing their spiky blend of gritty garage rock and evocative lyrics to headline venues across the UK in the Autumn. The live run will see BERRIES stop off in Nottingham, Bristol, Hull, Leeds, Manchester and London to celebrate the release of their debut album 'How We Function'.

Plucked from the forthcoming record, latest single "We Are Machines" sees the trio once more tackle a hard-hitting theme head on with a razor-sharp blend of fuzzy guitars, driving riffs and gritty rock melodies.

Tracing the thread of guttural garage-rock that ran through earlier single "Wall of Noise" - but lacing it with a more infectious sort of optimism - "We Are Machines" blends jagged noise-driven instrumentals with a rhythmic guitar riff and catchy, convulsing melodies that wriggle in the head long after the track has come to a close. The track itself grapples with the struggles we as humans face in a society hell-bent on dehumanising individuals.

As BERRIES explain:

"It is a song about struggling in a demanding society and being exploited by people who have little empathy or concern for your well-being. The song touches on how we are forced to become machines, trying to maintain an impossible level of perfection and how we need to fight against this. Admitting we are only human and finding the strength to stand up and push for balance and rights. In turn, becoming a different type of machine."

With its expert alloy of barbed guitar lines, polished yet anarchic and densely layered rhythms and melodious vocals, "We Are Machines" is a skillful second glimpse into the band's first full-length 'How We Function' - an album ostensibly about mental health struggles and the resounding empowerment of overcoming and learning to live thoroughly with them.

Having sieved the last four years of their lives through tight, crunchy guitar lines and puncturing rhythmic patterns, 'How We Function' explores the band's musical and emotional DNA revealing what it takes to not only overcome personal problems but set yourselves down a path to being truly independent in sound, ambition, heart and mind. "We really couldn't have put more into it," adds Holly, "we are so proud of the end result."

With the likes of The Breeders, Sleater Kinney, Wolf Alice and Biffy Clyro cited amongst their inspirations, BERRIES are Holly (guitar/vocals), Lauren (bass) and Lucie (drums).

After connecting as friends and musicians, and hastily putting together some full-band songs, the three-piece found their groove in 2018 with the release of their single "Discreetly." In 2019 they released four-track EP 'Lies', which felt like the ignition of something significant for them, before 2020 saw us all suddenly stuck inside. In this state of despair for the future, BERRIES were contacted by Xtra Mile Recordings, who signed them shortly after.

As if making up for lost time, 2021 saw the band release two new singles "Copy," and "The Expert," gaining acclaim from Huw Stephens (BBC Radio 1), Steve Lamacq (BBC 6 Music), BBC Music and Amazing Radio and playing a session with John Kennedy on Radio X. The band also garnered praise from the likes of Louder Than War, Fred Perry Subculture and Time Out, with Record Collector Magazine describing their sound as "infectiously energetic, instrumentally taut and melodically uplifting."

With touring revived later that year, the band played a series of shows supporting Frank Turner as well as a headliner at London's The Grace. Alongside their newly announced UK headline run this October, BERRIES will also be making appearances at 2000 Trees and Kendal Calling festivals, supporting garage-rock veterans The Subways across Germany this May and playing a string of dates with Jim Bob in the UK in November.

Watch the new music video here:

Full live dates and details below.

BERRIES - UK DATES

July

8 - 2000Trees Festival

31 - Kendal Calling

September

17th - Lost Evenings V Festival in Berlin

October

19 - Nottingham, Bodega

20 - Bristol, Mr Wolf's

21 - Hull, The Adelphi

22 - Leeds, Santiago Bar

25 - Manchester, Gulliver's

26 - London, Oslo

November

9 - Newcastle, Cluny *

10 - Glasgow, Drygate *

11 - Sheffield, Leadmill *

12 - Manchester, Gorilla *

23 - Oxford, O2 Academy 2 *

24 - Birmingham, O2 Academy 2 *

25 - Bournemouth, Old Fire Station *

26 - London, Islington Assembly Hall *

* w/ Jim Bob