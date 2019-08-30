VIDEO: Bebe Rexha Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With New Song 'Not 20 Anymore'
Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriterBebe Rexha unveils a brand new song and video, "Not 20 Anymore" (Warner Records) today in celebration of her 30th birthday. Watch the video below!
Bebe takes the stage for her second hometown show tonight at Madison Square Garden as special guest on the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour.
This morning, Bebe took Good Morning America backstage at MSG for a special behind the scenes look at her live show.
On Monday night, Bebe scored her first ever VMA win at the MTV Video Music Awards for Best Dance Video for her collaboration with the Chainsmokers on "Call You Mine." According to New York Magazine's The Cut, Bebe was "Living [Her] Best Life."
Opening the tour on August 7th in Miami, Bebe continues to support the Jonas Brothers on the road with a stop at Los Angeles' famous Hollywood Bowl before wrapping December 15th back in Los Angeles at The Forum. See below for all dates.
North American Tour with the Jonas Brothers
08/30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08/31 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
09/03 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
09/05 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
09/07 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
09/08 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
09/10 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
09/13 Indianapolis, IN -Bankers Life Fieldhouse
09/14 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
09/16 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
09/17 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
09/19 Chicago, IL - United Center
09/22 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
9/27 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock in Rio**
09/29 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
10/01 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
10/03 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/05 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
10/06 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
10/08 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
10/11 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
10/12 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
10/13 Portland, OR - Moda Center
10/15 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
10/17 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
10/18 Las Vegas, NV MGM - Grand Garden Arena
10/20 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
10/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
11/12 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
11/15 Fort Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
11/16 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
11/17 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Memorial Coliseum
11/19 Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
11/20 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
11/22 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
11/23 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
11/24 Boston, MA - TD Garden
11/26 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
11/27 Montreal, BC - Bell Centre
11/29 Atlantic City, NJ - Board Walk Hall
11/30 Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
12/03 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
12/04 Omaha, NE - Chi Health Center
12/06 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
12/07 Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
12/10 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort
12/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
12/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
** Not with the Jonas Brothers