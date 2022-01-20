VIDEO: Bankrol Hayden Shares 'No Drama' Visual

Bankrol Hayden kicks off 2022 with his latest visual-"No Drama". The Damien Wayne-directed vid features psychedelic shots of Hayden doing what he wants, while professing his aversion for drama. Hayden consistently fills the music space dropping fire tracks on a regular.

"No Drama" follows the previously-released "Come Through" [Ft. Lil Tecca]. "Come Through" was released to much success and received over 30 million streams to date and was added to Spotify's flagship Rap playlist Rap Caviar (14m followers), in addition to Spotify's Most Necessary playlist, Apple Music's #OnRepeat and The Plug, Amazon's Fresh Hip-Hop and more.

Multi-platinum artist 24kGoldn tapped Bankrol Hayden to join him on his 2021 El Dorado Tour, which lit up stages across the West Coast including LA, San Diego and more. Also in 2021, Bankrol Hayden made his festival debuts with performances at Las Vegas' Day N Vegas and New York City's Governors Ball.

Bankrol Hayden is earning fans around the globe with his positive brand of soulful, pop-forward hip-hop. He recently recruited DDG and Ka$hdami for their "Cabo [Remix]," a hype rendition of the rapper's trending single "Cabo." The track takes us on a journey complete with casino cartel tension, cigar-smoking mariachis, beaches of beautiful women and a vacation fling ending in a climactic helicopter escape. The Modesto, CA rapper turned heads with his 2020 debut mixtape Pain is Temporary, which includes features from Polo G, Lil Baby, The Kid LAROI and Luh Kel plus the RIAA gold-certified "Costa Rica."

It also includes "Costa Rica (ft. The Kid LAROI)" and "Whatchu On Today (ft. Polo G)," while giving cinematic companion visuals "Drop A Tear (ft. Lil Baby)" and "Rich Bitch." Bankrol Hayden has been featured on Spotify's premiere rap playlist Rap Caviar as well as Teen Party, Most Necessary, Pop Rising and more. He's been featured on popular Apple Music playlists including The Plug, Hip-Hop Hits, New Fire and The New Bay.

YouTube also featured him on their Artist on the Rise: Trending series. Further, his viral smash "Brothers (ft. Luh Kel)" is RIAA-Certified Gold. He made his live debut with Lil Mosey last year, hopping on the Certified Hitmaker European Tour 2020. "Costa Rica" proved an international hit at the Norway tour date. From "Costa Rica" to "Cabo," Bankrol Hayden is fast proving himself to be a worldwide rising artist.