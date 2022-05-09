VIDEO: BEX Drops Music Video For 'Tiptoe'

A 19-year-old visionary from Guildford, BEX is causing noise with self-righteous lyrics, cutting-edge riffs and protruding bass wobbles.

BEX has dropped a brand new single - "Tiptoe," - sees the artist's 2022 debut and features heavy bass plucks, annihilating drums, and witty vocals across a riotous music video.

Describing herself as, "A punk-rocker who wants the music to speak again" BEX is a young artist looking to reshape the rock industry through a lens of hard-hitting riffs, feminist lyrics and cutting-edge videos.

Amongst this BEX balances out all the things that "suck," such as: sexism, racism, fast fashion, judgementalism and heartbreak with pleasantly uplifting things like: riffs, self-expression, expressive art, inclusion, equality, feminism and last (and certainly not least) respect.

Recorded in the first lockdown, "Tiptoe," is a track produced by Sam Cramer, and with BEX's bass tones all created by hand on a custom pedalboard.

"Tiptoe" arrives with a vivid official video co-directed by BEX herself and videographer/photographer Olivia Brissett. Matching the soaring and beckoning energy of the track, BEX says of it:

"The video is a visual representation of my anger and rage in the song. Also representing female empowerment, and lastly... showing off my handmade outfits and masks."

Honourably gifted across the arts, BEX is not just a musician, as she admits, "I hand painted the artwork on a canvas," about the single's artwork.

Taking influence from her love of renowned bands Rage Against The Machine, Paramore, System of a Down and The Pretty Reckless, BEX has the hairs on your arm rising with her distinctive brand of angsty punk-rock.

Starting out as a bedroom project in the summer of 2020, BEX decided to take her love for rock music that inch a bit further by picking up a bass and playing covers of her favourite riffs on instagram. Starting off with a mere 2,000 followers at the beginning of the year to a skyrocketing 35,000 by the summer, it's fair to say BEX has an impeccable vision and is on her way to an ascending journey through the music industry.

Now onto a staggering 60K+ followers across her Instagram, Facebook and TikTok it's fair to say BEX has a comfortable string of fans surrounding her. Making pals with not just her fans, but musical creators too as BEX has spent her summer laying down some face-melting riffs and rousing, call-to-arms choruses with collaborators including WARGASM, and playing live streams for IKEA/Live Nation and eMusic.

Her debut track"Tiptoe", sees BEX bring her vision to new heights with a stomping first release of the year. Now preparing to air it live in the coming weeks, BEX will be performing at Brighton's The Great Escape sister festival: Alternative Escape with a show on Friday 13 May.

Watch the new music video here: