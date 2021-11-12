VIDEO: Avril Lavigne Releases 'Bite Me' Music Video

Multiplatinum star Avril Lavigne has released the music video for "Bite Me," her first new music since 2019 and label debut for Travis Barker's DTA Records.

The exhilarating track is available everywhere now, and, to celebrate the arrival of "Bite Me," the eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum singer, songwriter, designer, and philanthropist will treat fans to the song's first late-night television performance on CBS's The Late Late Show With James Corden tonight. Founded by Barker, DTA Records operates as a worldwide venture with Elektra Music Group.

Welcoming Avril to the DTA Records family, Barker said, "Avril and I have been friends for a long time, but I think I've been a fan of hers even longer! She's a true badass and an icon as a performer, songwriter, and presence. We had gotten in the studio earlier this year, and we were having so much fun that I knew I wanted to ask her to join the DTA team. I'm so stoked she's now part of the label. I can't wait for everybody to experience the incredible music she's about to drop."

Avril offered, "I've always admired Travis and his work. The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album 'The Best Damn Thing' and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today. We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together, and signing to his record label, DTA felt like the perfect home for me and my new music. Travis understands my vision as a musician, my creative process as an artist, and my goals at this stage of my career. I am excited to be dropping 'Bite Me.' It's an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn't deserve you."

Elektra Music Group Co-Presidents Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel commented, "Avril is the rare superstar whose influence only grows with each generation. You can feel her impact across popular music, and it continues to magnify. It comes down to the fact that she's an amazing songwriter and dynamic performer with undeniable artistic integrity. That holds true in her new music. We're excited to work with Travis to bring her vision to life."

Baring her teeth like never before, the high energy and anthemic "Bite Me" was co-produced by Barker, John Feldmann, and Mod Sun. The official music video - directed by Hannah Lux Davis - is in the final stages of production now. Last week, Avril shared a post on TikTok that teased her signing to DTA Records with a clip of her and Travis performing a snippet of "Bite Me" that has amassed over 10 million views and 1.5 million "likes" in just a few days. Avril had broken the internet earlier this year with her first foray onto the platform: her viral "Sk8er Boi" post co-starring none other than skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. The clip impressively reached 33.9 million views and generated 6.7 million "likes."

﻿Avril is set to launch a world tour in 2022 with dates to be revealed imminently.

Watch the new music video here: