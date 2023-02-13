Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Avey Tare Shares New Video 'Invisible Darlings'

Their new album will be released on Friday.

Feb. 13, 2023  
VIDEO: Avey Tare Shares New Video 'Invisible Darlings'

Avey Tare, the solo project of Animal Collective's Dave Portner, shares his new single "Invisible Darlings" ahead of the release of his fourth album 7s this Friday. The track comes via a video directed by Abby Portner.

Avey Tare says of the new song, "Once while taking a road trip with my girlfriend we stopped into a Steak 'n Shake to use the bathroom and get a milkshake. I wasn't in the best mood. There was lots of traffic and the weather was gloomy, stress on the brain. The server asked what my name was. I told her and she said, 'We had a Daniel in here last week. I asked him what it was like in the lion's den.'

I smiled and she continued with some humorous banter for a moment. She stepped away and returned with our milkshakes. 'I stuck my finger in both of them just to make sure they taste good,' she said. I busted out laughing. 'Nice one,' I said. Back at the car I felt lighter and was joking around as well. The interaction and the joke stuck with me for some time.

"I had just come face to face with an invisible darling. An unlikely person doing a simple positive act to help me get through the day. The people that pick up things we've carelessly dropped. Help us move. Tell us a joke to make us smile. In a world where it seems like sometimes the only newsworthy things are the terrible things happening and the race to survive exceeds all, it's healthy to open your eyes and see that there are good things happening around us all the time. It can make a person want to participate."

Earlier this year, Avey Tare shared two singles "The Musical" and "Hey Bog." 7s will be available on CD, standard LP, Indie Edition LP (violet vinyl), Domino Mart LP (violet vinyl + poster) and digitally. Preorder: Dom Mart | Digital

Avey Tare will tour 7s across North America this spring, kicking off March 23 in Asheville. Dates are below and tickets will be available Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local here.

You remember how it was, don't you, back in the Spring of 2020? Knowing so little about what any of us should do, so many of us crawled inside our quarters to find new obsessions or indulge the familiar ones, unencumbered by anything else we could do.

At home in the woods on the eastern edge of Asheville, N.C., Avey Tare took the latter path, sequestering himself in his small home studio to sort the songs he'd written and recorded with friends in the instantly distant before times-Animal Collective's Time Skiffs, of course, their astonishing document of communal creativity a quarter-century into the enterprise.

He often worked there for 12 hours a day, tweaking mixes alone, save the birds and bears and his girlfriend, Madelyn. By Fall, though, it was done, so what next? How else should Avey now occupy himself in his cozy little room? The answer became 7s, his fourth solo album (and first in four years), an enchanting romp through the playground of his head. He wasn't, however, going to do it alone.

During the first week of January 2021, Avey began making regular drives to his friend Adam McDaniel's Drop of Sun Studios to give guts and flesh and color to the skeletal demos he'd made at home. They turned first to "Hey Bog," a tune Avey had been tinkering with since he wrote it to have new material for a rare live performance years earlier. The inquisitive electronic meditation-all tiny percussive pops and surrealist textures at first-slowly morphs into a gem about surrendering cynicism and accepting the world a bit more readily, the call buttressed by trunk-rattling bass and spectral guitar.

It feels like a lifetime map for new possibilities, encapsulated in nine absorbing minutes. The plot for 7s, then, was set: trusting, intuitive, exploratory collaboration among friends, after a Winter without it. These songs are like overstuffed jelly jars, cracking so that the sweetness oozes out into unexpected shapes. Still, the sweetness-that is, Avey's compulsory hooks-remains at the center, the joy inside these Rorschach blots.

If Animal Collective has forever been defined by its charming inscrutability, Avey surrenders to a new intimacy and candor with 7s. Take "The Musical," a bouncing ball of rubbery synths and wah-wah guitars that contemplates what draws someone to sound and how turning that calling into a profession can alter the source.

"I can hear the mountains singing," he counters with an audible smile wiped across his face, painting a postcard of his home amid one of the United States' folk hubs, "and I do believe they could do that forever." Obligations aside, this is a self-renewing love, he realizes, the source as captivating as it was the first time. "Have you ever felt a thing and known that's how you felt about it all along?" he ends this guileless love song for everything.

Avey Tare 2023 Tour

3/23: The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

3/24: Lodge of Sorrows - Savannah, GA

3/25: Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

3/27: Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

3/28: Songbyrd - Washington, DC

3/29: First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA

3/31: Market Hotel - Brooklyn, NY

4/01: Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

4/03: Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC

4/04: The Drake Underground - Toronto, ON

4/06: El Club - Detroit, MI

4/07: Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL

4/08: 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

4/27: Henry Miller Memorial Library - Big Sur, CA

4/28: The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

4/29: HopMonk Tavern - Novato, CA

5/01: Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

5/02: The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

5/03: Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

5/05: Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

5/06: Lost Lake Lounge - Denver, CO

5/08: Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

5/09: Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

5/10: Casbah - San Diego, CA

5/13: Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit Amy Grace



HAUSER Announces Week of Music Video Releases for The Player Photo
HAUSER Announces Week of Music Video Releases for 'The Player'
Featured in this week’s music video releases are four previously unreleased music videos from THE PLAYER collection, including “Quando, Quando, Quando” - out now, “Señorita” on February 14, “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White” on February 15, and “La Isla Bonita” on February 16. Tune into HAUSER’s YouTube daily at 10:00 AM EST for video drops.
VIDEO: Watch J Balvins Futurum: A VR Concert Experience Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch J Balvin's 'Futurum: A VR Concert Experience' Trailer
The trailer is available now for J Balvin Futurum: A VR Concert Experience, a 45-min immersive concert in partnership with Meta and iHeartRadio premiering in Meta Horizon Worlds on Friday, February 17 at 6pm PT, as well as the official iHeartRadio Facebook and Instagram pages, Meta Quest TV and Messenger’s Watch Together. Watch the video now!
The Best Of Mister Rogers, Volume 2 Sets April Release Photo
'The Best Of Mister Rogers, Volume 2' Sets April Release
Even though Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood ceased production in 2001 (with Fred Rogers passing away two years later), the show has been available and viewed every year since its debut in 1968. 2018 saw the release of Academy Award® and Grammy®-winning director Morgan Neville’s documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?.
LooseFest Returns in 2023 With Their Biggest Line Up Yet Photo
LooseFest Returns in 2023 With Their Biggest Line Up Yet
The lineup includes Sean Paul, Chase & Status, Craig David, Patrick Topping, Ben Hemsley, Joel Corry, Andy C, Sub Focus, Dimension, Example, Sigala and Tinie Tempah as well as some of the biggest DJs around including Franky Wah, Alan Fitzpatrick, Hot Since 82, Kettama, Jax Jones, Sigala and many more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Jordan Fisher on Bringing SWEENEY TODD to a 'New Generation'Interview: Jordan Fisher on Bringing SWEENEY TODD to a 'New Generation'
February 12, 2023

Broadway fans are just weeks away from attending the tale of Sweeney Todd once again, and Jordan Fisher is feeling the anticipation. BroadwayWorld caught up with Fisher to discuss what new and old fans of Sweeney Todd can expect from the production, being inspired by Stephen Sondheim, what rehearsals have been like, and more.
RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'
February 10, 2023

Rvmdon's new single “Pump It” is one of his most exciting releases to date. With an energetic vocal and an up-tempo beat, “Pump It” quickly springs into action with a distorted bass-driven drop, a combination that’s sure to get any crowd jumping.
The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary 'Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers'The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary 'Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers'
February 10, 2023

The HISTORY® Channel honors Black History Month with the new one-hour documentary “Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers” hosted by Theo E.J. Wilson, community activist and grandson of a Tuskegee Airman. Leaders of the civil rights movement and their stories are well known but this poignant documentary tells a different side.
Sun Lo (ATTLAS & Richard Walters) Shares the Otherworldly 'Heights'Sun Lo (ATTLAS & Richard Walters) Shares the Otherworldly 'Heights'
February 10, 2023

Though it’s not a concept album, ATTLAS’s production and Walters’ lyrics coalesced around a single narrative, inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2021 novel Klara and the Sun, a work of dystopian sci-fi in which an artificial intelligence examines its relationship with the human world. The atmospheric electronica duo is ATTLAS and Richard Walters.
Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+
February 10, 2023

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang ('Chang Can Dunk'), two-time International Emmy® Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann ('Wet Season'), Chin Han ('Mortal Kombat'), and more.
share