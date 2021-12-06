VIDEO: Ava Rowland Releases Music Video for 'Love Away The Lonely'

Rising country singer/songwriter Ava Rowland shows off her playful side with the release of her music video for her latest single, "Love Away The Lonely". Ava lures her past love back onto the scene, proving there's no need to be alone when she's always around as a shoulder to lean on.

The high-spirited video channels retro style with '70s aesthetics, bright colors, lava lamps, record players, and more! "Love Away The Lonely" was premiered by Sounds Like Nashville and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!

"I'm excited to share my single and music video for 'Love Away The Lonely' with you," shares Ava. "The song has a fun, upbeat 70's vibe and because of that, we shot the music video in Alabama at a cottage that was decorated with a 70's theme. It was the perfect place to shoot it. The song is about a woman who imagines that her ex-boyfriend is unhappy in his current relationship and wonders if he ever thinks about her. This was such a fun song to record in the studio. I hope it makes you wanna get up and get your groove on!"

Ava's creative soul and undeniable musicality shine with each tune she releases, now having multiple singles under her belt. She continues to engage with fans constantly through social media, always keeping them intrigued by what's coming next. "Love Away The Lonely" demonstrates how she's able to take any situation and put those feelings into words that are relatable to any listener. Her constant delivery of impressive songs proves why she's such a force in the music industry. This newest single will have fans on their feet and singing along to every word, exciting them for everything Ava has planned in the coming months!

In a world filled with far too many fakes and filters, there is 23-year-old Ava Rowland. A small-town girl with a big-time faith whose talent, look, and voice conjures up memories of a young Carrie Underwood, Ava has performed everywhere from Nashville's legendary Bluebird Café to CMA Fest. The Ohio native currently finds herself on the cusp of country music stardom courtesy of her single "He's Like a Habit," which brings with it playful energy and an undeniable spunk that is sure to infuse the country music industry with a youthful spirit not seen since the early days of Taylor Swift. "I feel like when you have been given a voice by God, it drives you to make music that changes people."

Watch the new music video here: