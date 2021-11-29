VIDEO: Ashanti Performs Medley on BET Soul Train Awards

The 2021 Lady of Soul, Ashanti took to the stage at the Soul Train Awards stage with performances of her greatest hits including "Baby," "Happy," "Always On Time," "The Way That I Love You," and so many others.

This year, the 2021 "Soul Train Awards" presented by BET, commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Soul Train television show legacy, marking the milestone with a star-studded event showcasing today's reigning R&B/Soul artists. For the very first time, the "Soul Train Awards" took place at the World Famous Apollo in Harlem, NYC and dynamic best-friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returned as co-hosts of this year's awards, which premiered on Sunday, November 28 on BET, BET Her, MTV2 and VH1.

Adding to the excitement, BET also held the first-ever "Soul Train Awards Weekend," a three-day multiplatform celebration, that featured several events including the 'Leading With Soul Luncheon,' 'Soul Surprises,' and the formation of a Guinness World Record-breaking Soul Train line. The Network also continued its investment in community recovery and wellness with its distribution of $100,000 in microgrants to ten Harlem Businesses and non-profits and helping feed the Harlem community at two local community-based organizations.

Watch an encore airing of the 2021 "Soul Train Awards," Tuesday, November 30 at 5:30 PM ET/PT on BET. The 2021 "Soul Train Awards" will air internationally on BET France on December 1, at 10:30 PM CET. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand, in the UK, beginning December 3.

Watch the performance here: