VIDEO: Art Mulcahy Releases Official Music Video For His Debut Single 'Together We Survive'

Art Mulcahy releases his debut single "Together We Survive" with a follow up Official Music Video release on May 1, 2021. The single, as well as full length album, was produced and mixed by Jonathan Smith [a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith], for Native South Records. The video was shot on location in Los Angeles, CA at Revolver Studios and was directed by Christian Siebert and OJ Aguilar of Eisley Creative Co.

Mulcahy, a former Marine, originally wrote the song about the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay shooting. "I just felt so helpless and heartbroken watching the shooting happen on TV [at the Las Vegas Jason Aldean concert]...I wasn't there to protect people", Art reflects.

"When it came time make the video for "Together We Survive", I wanted to honor my brothers I served with in the military. They were like family to me" Art says", looking into the distance. The opening scene of the video eludes to Art's time in the military and the loss of life he experienced around him. Art says, "with this song ["Together We Survive"], I just want the world to pull together when times get difficult, and realize we're all one big family, and way stronger together".

"I feel really blessed to have such an awesome team to work with. My producer, TheRealJonSmith, and record label Native South Records, brought in a pool of talented people to work on the album and music video. Grammy Award Winning bassist Victor Broden played bass on the album, along with TheRealJonSmith on drums, and Jake Parshall on guitar. Victor, Jonathan, and friend Topher Sean are featured in the video. Also, Christian Siebert and OJ Aguilar of Eisley Creative Co. directed the video. The music video was co-produced by TheRealJonSmith, production assistant Ieva Georges, and Executive Produced by AJ Shutte.

"Thunder Road" is slated to be the next single from the forthcoming album entitled "How My Country Sounds", on Native South Records [ https://www.nativesouthrecords.com/ ].

Watch the video below: