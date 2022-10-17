VIDEO: Arooj Aftab Releases 'Udhero Na' Live Performance from London Featuring Anoushka Shankar

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 17, 2022  
Arooj Aftab proudly releases a live recording of her song "Udhero Na" featuring Anoushka Shankar, filmed during her performance at the Barbican Center in London this past June.

The live performance sees Arooj flanked by an assembly of strings, all bathed in a dusky, indigo light. About the live performance, directed and produced by the artist, Arooj had this to say: "This show in London is hands down one of our best of the year. We presented Vulture Prince in all its bold, sexy and sad glory. The audience was large in number, wild with excitement and exclaim, diverse as could be, appropriately hushed and moved, rowdy and laughing... all the things we love Vulture Prince to be. Performing with Anoushka is an incredible honor, and at times I was close to tears to be witnessing it happen at all! A night for the books for sure."

The studio recording of "Udhero Na" (translation: "please undo") updates one of Aftab's works with the electrifying sound of Shankar's sitar and Maeve Gilchrist's harp, along with synth bass provided by both Maeve and Arooj herself; the studio version is entirely arranged and performed by women. The track dates all the way back to Arooj's teenage years, where she spun a broken heart into a remarkable song.

In the wake of a tidal wave of praise, including a historic win at the Grammy® Awards, Arooj Aftab released Vulture Prince (Deluxe Edition) last June via Verve, which included a new double LP pressing. The album expands upon Arooj's breakout record, Vulture Prince (2021), which resonated with listeners far and wide, landing on Year End lists from The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, and Variety.

At the Grammy Awards®, Aftab made history as the first Pakistani artist to be nominated (including Best New Artist and Best Global Music Performance) and win. Spotify also highlighted Aftab in their Best New Artist series and selected her as their inaugural EQUAL Ambassador for Pakistan for March 2022. Making moves as well as making history, Aftab took Vulture Prince on the road throughout 2022, with acclaimed performances at Coachella, Big Ears, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well tour dates across Europe.

Watch the new performance video here:


