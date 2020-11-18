VIDEO: Anna Shoemaker Releases 'Feels Like' Single & Video

Alt-pop outlier Anna Shoemaker details the ins and outs of falling in love in her euphoric new single "Feels Like," out today via BMG.

The song arrives with an alluring music video, directed by Sophie Hur, which can be watched below.

"There is something so scary and fed up about falling in love, especially after you've had your heart broken," Anna recently told Under The Radar. "Even though I wrote this song about how it feels to fall for someone, sonically I wanted a more melancholy feel because there's so much more s that comes with being in a relationship than just staying up all night talking and well-rolled blunts."

"Feels Like" arrives hot on the heels of the October release of "Won't Make Me Cry" (BMG) which received recognition from Refinery29 and American Songwriter, whose Ron Hart affirmed that Shoemaker "continues her gen-z alt-pop rise." The music video for "Won't Make Me Cry" was also added into rotation with MTV's "Spankin' New" and "Live" shows.

Ladygunn named Anna an "artist to watch in 2020" and raved that her Everything is Embarrassing EP is "bop after bop of synthy, fun tracks that you can get up and dance or chill and get high to." Billboard noted that "Shoemaker flows freely and honestly" while PopDust has called her "Fun, intimate and pleasantly strange."

Shoemaker credits the expansive Philly independent music scene and her college experience as both major influences for her sound and writing. While at the University of Colorado, the budding artist would perform with just her acoustic guitar, which led to the alt-rock/pop sound that is embedded into her music today.

Anna Shoemaker is expected to continue releasing singles with BMG throughout the remainder of 2020.

