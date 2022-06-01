VIDEO: Alexander Mendoza Releases New Single, 'Wow!'

Alexander Mendoza (World Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, 1st National Tour of Sister Act The Musical, North American Tour of Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Alabama Shakespeare Festival) has released his first pop single, "Wow!" just in time for Pride month.

"This song represents my desire for everyone to be able to dance through life as their most authentic selves," Mendoza said. "Once you stop trying to fit into the mold you're told you have to fit into, when you start living your life as the real you, that feeling of freedom can only be described as, 'Wow!' I want everyone to feel that joy."

Co-written by Joey Contreras and producer James Thompson of The Writing Room (Kaleena Zanders, Disney World, Showtime) "Wow!" was mastered by Latin Grammy winner Dale Becker of Becker Mastering (Chloe X Halle, Khalid, Adam Lambert).

"I'm so grateful to these incredibly gifted artists who have helped to turn my story into a dream come true of a song. Lyrically, sonically, it's the real me and a new sound."

"Wow!" is available now on iTunes, YouTube and all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.