VIDEO: Alexa Dark Shares 'Ungrateful' Music Video

New York City-based alternative singer-songwriter Alexa Dark owns up to her mistakes with a new dreamy single and music video "Ungrateful," out today. With biting lyricism and deep Americana tones, Dark aims not to apologize, but to defiantly reclaim and accept herself as she discovers more of who she is and who she will become.

Raised between Barcelona, Munich and London, Dark began writing songs and poetry from an early age influenced by an eclectic range of artists from Jack White to Françoise Hardy to Patsy Cline. With a bicoastal lifestyle and roots planted in both New York City and Los Angeles, Dark beautifully weaves the energies of each coast into her music and visuals. Entrenched in their lively music scenes, Dark has found her sound and her voice as she continues to explore the depths of her artistry. The newest offering follows singles "Fade to Black and Blue" and "Blind Faith," all three of which were produced by Matt Chiaravalle (Debbie Harry, Warren Zevon), and mastered by Grammy-award winner Emily Lazar (Beck, Haim).

The video, directed by Nick Collingwood and Stephanie Haller and edited by Dark herself, comes into view on a film reel like a hazy, nostalgia-filled memory. Shot on Super 8 film and 35mm, the video follows Dark on a perfect summer day in Brooklyn bouncing between rooftops, sidewalks gently strumming on a teal Fender Stratocaster, mixed with footage of a serene road trip.

On the alt-country, unapologetic anthem written by Dark, she admits to mistakes as she navigates the trials and tribulations of growing up and finding oneself. Dark says, "Ungrateful" started off as a voice memo of me strumming the guitar. I wanted to bottle up the feelings brewing inside of me - feeling unsteady and unsure in my life, yet feeling like I had to figure it all out perfectly. Simultaneously navigating a night out and sifting through my past, "Ungrateful" became a kind of reclamation, an anti-apology, telling the world (and more importantly, myself) to accept my mistakes, because I'm never going to grow if I'm too scared to make them."

It is in this space that Dark allows herself to be as she is, free of others policing her emotions and dictating her choices as she embraces her shortcomings rather than running from them. Here, Dark is whole and authentic, baring all-even the shadowy parts.

On the light-leak-soaked video, Dark says, "Ungrateful" is self-reflective and so personal, illustrating the experience of looking at yourself through different lenses. I wanted to bring this to life in the visualizer, to capture the vintage, dreamy fragments of old memory like watching a home movie, with the lingering nostalgia for adventure. It's overlooking New York City, but feels desolate and reflective, like a kind of lone cowboy."

With her third single, Dark proves her desire for redemption as she recognizes that growth can only come from discomfort. Alexa Dark has only just begun. "Ungrateful" is out everywhere now. Stay tuned for more from Alexa Dark.

With a vintage sound that is at once cinematic and captivatingly intimate, Alexa Dark is a New York City-based singer/songwriter raised between Spain, Germany, and London. Drawing inspiration from her transient, multicultural upbringing and developing an eclectic musical taste while growing up in London, Dark began writing her own songs and poetry in her early teenage years. Influenced by a broad range of artists such as Françoise Hardy, Jack White, Portishead, and Patsy Cline, she began performing live in London both solo and with different bands. On these stages, she was able to hone her artistic direction and arrive at her unique sound and presence.

Dark moved to New York City, where she became deeply involved in the live downtown music scene and began working on new material. She wrote and recorded her debut song "Fade to Black and Blue" and second single "Blind Faith" with producer Matt Chiaravalle (Debbie Harry, Warren Zevon), mastered by Grammy-award winner Emily Lazar (Beck, Haim). With over 100,000 streams on her debut single "Fade to Black and Blue," and key features on Apple Music's New In Rock playlist, Dark's authentic lyricism and distinctive musical production makes her an up-and-coming artist to watch.

