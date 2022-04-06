VIDEO: Alannah McCready Releases Music Video to Accompany 'Can I Call' With Will Gittens

inger-songwriter Alannah McCready is following the successful release of her song, "Can I Call," a duet with Will Gittens, with a visually engaging music video for the track. First premiering with Parade, the video is out now - watch below.

Directed by Emily Vaughn and produced by Justin Pagano, cinematographer T.C. Carter filmed the music video in various picturesque settings throughout Los Angeles, CA. The video provides a visual representation of a couple's experience with a long-distance relationship. Throughout the music video, viewers see McCready and Gittens in separate shots representing a couple on different coasts until they reunite in a heartwarming final scene.

McCready described the experience of filming, explaining, "This was the first official video I've done in years and to have it come out so perfectly makes me that much more excited about the song! I am so grateful for the amazing team that my friend and director of the video, Emily Vaughn, put together. Everyone worked together so wonderfully, and I think it shows with the final version! It was actually funny; on the day of the shoot, my phone was broken all day and would not turn on. Our running joke all day while filming 'Can I Call' was that I, in fact, could not call anyone! Will, Sterling, and I are so happy with how the video turned out and think it perfectly tells the story of the song we wrote and love so much!"

McCready recently released "Can I Call" with duet partner Will Gittens on March 4. McCready and Will Gittens wrote the song with Sterling "David" Gittens Jr., who also served as the producer of the track.

The mid-tempo song tells the story of a couple living apart from one another, as one of them chases their dreams, striving to create a better life for them both. The song describes the multitude of feelings accompanying such a situation - love, loneliness, and unwavering hope for the future.

The track features guitar-focused, bare-bones production that aligns with the song's wistful melody and helps to embody the melancholy feeling of missing a loved one. "Can I Call" also highlights McCready's angelic, poignant vocals as well as the rich harmonies between McCready and Will Gittens.

"Can I Call" will appear on McCready's upcoming EP, due out in 2022.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Alannah McCready was born near Minneapolis, MN, and has loved a diverse range of music since a very young age. She attended the University of Madison, WI, on a full athletic scholarship for women's hockey. Her passion for music never left completely, yet her involvement with the college and pro sports worlds did not allow a great deal of time to pursue other interests.

Upon graduating, McCready took a job doing PR for a sports management company in New York and began writing music again. Her uncle, a recording artist in Los Angeles, gave her a connection to a music producer in Nashville, who urged her to come visit and test out a few songs. To her delight, she was told by professionals that, yes, she should be pursuing a professional musical path. She packed up her bags and moved south and has been honing her craft ever since.

McCready is taking her can-do attitude and confidence learned from playing a primarily male-dominated sport to her music career. She takes her creativity seriously but with a healthy dose of fun and playfulness for her craft.

Watch the new music video here: