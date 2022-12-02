VIDEO: Aidan Bissett Shares Video for 'I Can't Be Your Friend'

Aidan Bissett writes the book on the notion of being "just friends" with someone you're attracted to in the official video for "I Can't Be Your Friend," which was released today. Directed by Brooke James (Troye Sivan), the clip finds Bissett and the object of his affection (played by Faith Hines) going in circles and moving in for a kiss that never comes.

The track is from Bissett's debut EP, I'm Alright If You're OK, a five-track project that documents the stages of a troubled relationship with raw immediacy, demonstrating the 19-year-old artist's knack for twisting heartbreak into exhilarating songs. He created "I Can't Be Your Friend" with COIN front man Chase Lawrence and David Marinelli (Wallice, spill tab).

The new visual follows the official video for "Tripping Over Air" - a song that's amassed over 10 million streams on Spotify alone - and the "All That I'm Craving" (Acoustic) video. Bissett, who's toured with Lauv, Claire Rosinkranz and The Greeting Committee in 2022 - breaks down every song from I'm Alright If You're OK in this recent interview with Sweety High, which concluded, "heartbreak has never been so much fun...We were enamored from the first listen."

After breaking through with a series of self-produced singles in 2020, Bissett was signed to Capitol Records before he'd even finished high school. To date, he's amassed over 120 million combined global streams, surpassed two million monthly listeners on Spotify and hit one billion views on TikTok across all videos using his music and over 200,000 creations.

The Honey Pop said, "Aidan Bissett is an artist that everyone needs to be paying attention to. We have a feeling this is only the beginning of his genius artistry." Wonderland concurred, hailing him as "the newcomer we love that you need to know..."

Watch the new music video here: