Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Aidan Bissett Shares Video for 'I Can't Be Your Friend'

The track is from Bissett’s debut EP, I’m Alright If You’re OK.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Aidan Bissett writes the book on the notion of being "just friends" with someone you're attracted to in the official video for "I Can't Be Your Friend," which was released today. Directed by Brooke James (Troye Sivan), the clip finds Bissett and the object of his affection (played by Faith Hines) going in circles and moving in for a kiss that never comes.

The track is from Bissett's debut EP, I'm Alright If You're OK, a five-track project that documents the stages of a troubled relationship with raw immediacy, demonstrating the 19-year-old artist's knack for twisting heartbreak into exhilarating songs. He created "I Can't Be Your Friend" with COIN front man Chase Lawrence and David Marinelli (Wallice, spill tab).

The new visual follows the official video for "Tripping Over Air" - a song that's amassed over 10 million streams on Spotify alone - and the "All That I'm Craving" (Acoustic) video. Bissett, who's toured with Lauv, Claire Rosinkranz and The Greeting Committee in 2022 - breaks down every song from I'm Alright If You're OK in this recent interview with Sweety High, which concluded, "heartbreak has never been so much fun...We were enamored from the first listen."

After breaking through with a series of self-produced singles in 2020, Bissett was signed to Capitol Records before he'd even finished high school. To date, he's amassed over 120 million combined global streams, surpassed two million monthly listeners on Spotify and hit one billion views on TikTok across all videos using his music and over 200,000 creations.

The Honey Pop said, "Aidan Bissett is an artist that everyone needs to be paying attention to. We have a feeling this is only the beginning of his genius artistry." Wonderland concurred, hailing him as "the newcomer we love that you need to know..."

Watch the new music video here:



Electric Forest Announces 2023 Initial Lineup Photo
Electric Forest Announces 2023 Initial Lineup
Electric Forest announces the much anticipated 2023 Initial Lineup for the adored music, camping, and arts festival in Rothbury, MI from June 22 - 25, 2023. After the reunion of a lifetime in 2022, Electric Forest returns with an impressive lineup of Electric Forest favorites, acclaimed headliners, and innovative emerging artists.
Watch: POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS Releases New Music Video Love Is Free Photo
Watch: POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS Releases New Music Video 'Love Is Free'
Watch the second music video from the apocalyptic romantic-drama Poughkeepsie is for Lovers, entitled 'Love is Free'.
Mothé Shares New Single Happy Photo
Mothé Shares New Single 'Happy'
Singer-songwriter and producer, Mothé (she/they), has shared 'Happy' which is out now via Slowlab Records and available at all digital retailers. 'Happy' was written and produced by Mothé and Robert Adam Stevenson. Currently,  Mothé is on a co-headline tour with Chloe Lilac. Check out the new tour dates now!
Rêve Unveils Latest Taste of Dance-Pop Bliss Hypersexual Photo
Rêve Unveils Latest Taste of Dance-Pop Bliss 'Hypersexual'
Since making her major-label debut in 2021 with 'Still Dancing,' Rêve has amassed over 97 million combined global streams across a number of original singles, including the irresistible 'SKIN 2 SKIN,' her airy track 'Layover,' the flirtatious 'Tongue,' and her chart-topping track 'CTRL + ALT + DEL.'

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Bravo Drops REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Mid-Season 7 TrailerVIDEO: Bravo Drops REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Mid-Season 7 Trailer
December 2, 2022

Bravo has dropped the mid-season trailer for season seven of the Real Housewives of Potomac. Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, plus Charisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake. Watch the new video trailer now!
Mothé Shares New Single 'Happy'Mothé Shares New Single 'Happy'
December 2, 2022

Singer-songwriter and producer, Mothé (she/they), has shared 'Happy' which is out now via Slowlab Records and available at all digital retailers. 'Happy' was written and produced by Mothé and Robert Adam Stevenson. Currently,  Mothé is on a co-headline tour with Chloe Lilac. Check out the new tour dates now!
Rêve Unveils Latest Taste of Dance-Pop Bliss 'Hypersexual'Rêve Unveils Latest Taste of Dance-Pop Bliss 'Hypersexual'
December 2, 2022

Since making her major-label debut in 2021 with 'Still Dancing,' Rêve has amassed over 97 million combined global streams across a number of original singles, including the irresistible 'SKIN 2 SKIN,' her airy track 'Layover,' the flirtatious 'Tongue,' and her chart-topping track 'CTRL + ALT + DEL.'
Precious Pepala Releases New Single 'Voices'Precious Pepala Releases New Single 'Voices'
December 2, 2022

Rising star Precious Pepala shares her brand-new single ‘Voices’. Continuing her track record of creating impeccable pop songs that showcase both Precious’ bold, mature lyricism and powerful voice, ‘Voices’ is another big statement of intent from the seventeen-year-old. Tackling another important topic - this time mental health.
Noah Cyrus Releases 'The Hardest Part' Deluxe EditionNoah Cyrus Releases 'The Hardest Part' Deluxe Edition
December 2, 2022

Noah Cyrus has released a special deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed full-length. Produced by Mike Crossey, the album features a brand-new track titled ‘Set For Life,’ as well as alternative versions of ‘Noah (Stand Still)’ Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, ‘Hardest Part,’ ‘Ready To Go,’ ‘Unfinished’ and ‘I Burned LA Down.’
share