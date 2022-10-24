VIDEO: AUTOMATIC Release New Video 'Teen Beat'
The band’s first headlining North American tour in support of their acclaimed new album, Excess, is well underway.
After sold out dates in New York, Boston, and Atlanta, Automatic (Izzy Glaudini, Lola Dompé, Halle Saxon) have shared a new video for "Teen Beat", taken from their new album Excess (out now via Stones Throw), On the song, the band explain "The title was taken from a preset on a dinky drum machine, and the song is about the chaos of climate change descending upon Gen Z."
The band's first headlining North American tour in support of their acclaimed new album, Excess, is well underway. Shows remain in Nashville, New Orleans, and festival appearances at Levitation in Austin, and Freakout Fest in Seattle before and the band head overseas for International music festivals Sydney Festival (AU) and Nest Fest (NZ). Tickets are available for purchase here.
On Excess, Automatic masterfully synthesize a new strain of retrofuturist motorik pop. The album rides the imaginary edge where the '70s underground met the corporate culture of the '80s - "That fleeting moment when what was once cool quickly turned and became mainstream all for the sake of consumerism."
This becomes the starting point for an exploration into the consequences of such excess - namely, the fact that Gen Z will inherit the world at the eleventh hour. Combining its urgent message with catchy pop hooks, Excess is tight and punchy: danceable music for the end of days.
Watch the new music video here:
Tour Dates
Oct 24th - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
Oct 27th - Austin, TX @ Levitation
Oct 29th - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Nov 11th - Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival
Jan 12th - Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Festival, The Weary Traveler
Jan 14th - Hawkes Bay, NZ @ Nest Fest
