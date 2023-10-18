VIDEO AGE Share New Single 'Is It Really Over?' & Announce US Tour

Their new album will be released October 17.
Video Age have shared the final single off their new album Away From The Castle, out October 27th via Winspear, the buoyant and tender “Is It Really Over?”
Across four albums, longtime friends and songwriting partners Ross Farbe and Ray Micarelli have gleefully worn their influences on their sleeve, but for their latest LP, they’ve thrown nostalgia out the window, embracing their own unique sense of musicality for an album that feels like Video Age distilled to its purest form.
On the new single, Micarelli notes, “Ross made the observation that even when you start writing about something small, the final version of a song can end up containing every single emotion you’ve ever felt in your life. I find that to be true with this song. Though I started writing it long ago about wishing a night with friends at a show would never end, I ended up divulging all the pain, shock, confusion, and bewilderment I’ve felt from every breakup ever. Whoops.”
FLOOD Magazine praised the track’s “upbeat shades of new wave” and “AOR-esque atmospherics.” Watch the Bobby Sheppard directed visual HERE. Along with today’s single, the band have announced a run of 2024 US headline dates, on-sale this Friday. Tickets available HERE.
Inspired by sessions working on Drugdealer’s album Hiding In Plain Sight, and with Farbe further honing his production skills with artists like Esther Rose, the band decamped to a remote cabin for eight days jamming, cooking, and writing together. Joined by touring members Nick Corson and Duncan Troast, Away From The Castle is a document of a band having fun and rediscovering their love for making music together, all while making their best songs to date.
Previously, Video Age shared singles “Golden Sun,” an achingly gorgeous reimagining of the Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset,” “Better Than Ever,” an infectious, driving ode to their songwriting partnership that The FADER called “immaculately crafted,” and which followed “Away From The Castle,” a barn-burning country-tinged rocker Paste Magazine called “a mountainous, organic earworm of cosmic proportions.” Watch the videos for those songs below.
