VIDEO AGE Share New Single 'Is It Really Over?' & Announce US Tour

Video Age have shared the final single off their new album Away From The Castle, out October 27th via Winspear, the buoyant and tender “Is It Really Over?”

Across four albums, longtime friends and songwriting partners Ross Farbe and Ray Micarelli have gleefully worn their influences on their sleeve, but for their latest LP, they’ve thrown nostalgia out the window, embracing their own unique sense of musicality for an album that feels like Video Age distilled to its purest form.

On the new single, Micarelli notes, “Ross made the observation that even when you start writing about something small, the final version of a song can end up containing every single emotion you’ve ever felt in your life. I find that to be true with this song. Though I started writing it long ago about wishing a night with friends at a show would never end, I ended up divulging all the pain, shock, confusion, and bewilderment I’ve felt from every breakup ever. Whoops.”

FLOOD Magazine praised the track’s “upbeat shades of new wave” and “AOR-esque atmospherics.” Watch the Bobby Sheppard directed visual HERE. Along with today’s single, the band have announced a run of 2024 US headline dates, on-sale this Friday. Tickets available HERE.

Inspired by sessions working on Drugdealer’s album Hiding In Plain Sight, and with Farbe further honing his production skills with artists like Esther Rose, the band decamped to a remote cabin for eight days jamming, cooking, and writing together. Joined by touring members Nick Corson and Duncan Troast, Away From The Castle is a document of a band having fun and rediscovering their love for making music together, all while making their best songs to date.

Previously, Video Age shared singles “Golden Sun,” an achingly gorgeous reimagining of the Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset,” “Better Than Ever,” an infectious, driving ode to their songwriting partnership that The FADER called “immaculately crafted,” and which followed “Away From The Castle,” a barn-burning country-tinged rocker Paste Magazine called “a mountainous, organic earworm of cosmic proportions.” Watch the videos for those songs below.

Video Age will be celebrating the release with November shows in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, and a hometown show in New Orleans, before gearing up for a their full US tour next year. Tickets are available HERE. Tour Dates: 2023 Oct 27th - New Orleans, LA @ Hotel Saint Vincent Oct 29th - Austin, TX @ Parish (Levitation Festival) Nov 11th - New York, NY @ Rough Trade NYC Nov 13th - London, UK @ Rough Trade West Nov 3rd – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen SOLD OUT Nov 11th – Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway SOLD OUT Nov 14th – London, UK @ Moth Club Nov 16th – Paris, FR @ Supersonic Records 2024 Mar 5th - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl Mar 6th - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Mar 7th - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Mar 8th - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA Mar 9th - New York, NY @ TV Eye Mar 10th - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell Mar 12th - Montreal, QB @ L'Esco Mar 13th - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison Mar 14th - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's Mar 15th - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Mar 16th - Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Cafe Mar 19th - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl Mar 20th - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's Mar 21st - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall Mar 23rd - Reno, NV @ Holland Project Mar 24th - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord Mar 27th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo Mar 28th - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah Mar 29th - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar Mar 30th - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Mar 31st - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Apr 2nd - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves Apr 4th - McAllen, TX @ The Gremlin

Photo by Horatio Baltz