VIDEO: A-Wall Unveils New Video For Viral TikTok Hit 'Loverboy'

22-year-old rising star A-Wall has dropped the official video for his rapidly climbing viral hit "Loverboy," out today on Revolution / Warner Records. Originally released back in 2019, "Loverboy" has taken on a life of its own in the recent months thanks to the wildly popular "Yo bro, who got you smiling like that?" trend on TikTok, featuring the song. There are now more than 1 million creates using "Loverboy," leading to over 30 million streams, and catapulting the song to #1 on the Spotify Viral 50.

At just 22 years of age, A-Wall is creating some of the most exciting new music out there - all from his bedroom in Dallas, Texas. Self-described as "Pop Music off an Ambien," A-Wall's music draws from the EDM he first fell in love with in El Paso, TX fused into a distinct anti-pop sound. He writes, records, mixes and produces his work, and even designs his own merch and directs his own videos. His creativity knows no bounds.

Behind the music, A-Wall comes off as a vibrant and smooth figure who champions and takes pride in his Hispanic roots. His passions range from immigration reform to remodeling old cars - his pride and joy a 1958 Ford Thunderbird that he had to sell to finance making his last album, Helios. So far that's proven to be a gamble worth taking, as the record spawned breakout hit "Loverboy," which was enough to convince A-Wall he just might have what it takes to make it as an artist. Now, 2 years later, "Loverboy" is just the beginning for this one-of-a-kind talent.

