VEEPS Acquires The Worldwide Rights To MONSTA X's First-Ever Concert Film 'The Dreaming'

‘MONSTA X: The Dreaming’ to Air on Veeps on January 1, 2024.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

A year after its release in theaters, premier streaming platform Veeps has acquired the worldwide rights to MONSTA X: The Dreaming.

The first-ever concert film from K-pop sensation MONSTA X will be broadcast for fans everywhere to watch on January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the film for free as part of their subscription; individual tickets will go on sale December 18 for $19.99 at Veeps.com.

MONSTA X: The Dreaming documents the journey of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M as they go from music stardom in South Korea to becoming a global phenomenon. Featuring interviews, a behind-the-scenes look at their rehearsals, life on the road, explosive performances, and songs from The Dreaming, their second English-language album, the film serves as a must-see for current fans as well as a primer for anyone new to the MONSTA X world. 

Veeps' acquisition of MONSTA X: The Dreaming comes just as pop concert films have become some of the hottest tickets in town; Taylor Swift and Beyonce recently blew up box offices with The Eras Tour and Renaissance films, respectively. More than just movies, these films are happenings, with fans gathering in theaters to celebrate their favorite artists.

With MONSTA X now on pause as several members of the group are currently serving mandatory military duty, the film gives MONBEBE around the world a way to come together and show their love for MONSTA X as they await the band's highly-anticipated return to the stage. 

Produced by South Korean film production and distribution company CJ Entertainment, MONSTA X: The Dreaming continues Veeps' mission of supporting more global content and bringing it to fans around the world. Over the past year, Veeps has produced and distributed live shows from popular Korean acts like Jung Kook, Dreamcatcher, xikers, and ENHYPEN, as well as Filipino boy band SF9 and Japanese supergroup The Last Rockstars.

“We see an incredible opportunity in presenting global content such as The Dreaming where fans can connect and watch all around the world together,” said Kyle Heller, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer of Veeps. “Just this year, we have had massive success premiering content to highly engaged fanbases such as Louis Tomlinson's All of Them Voices, Trixie & Katya: Live, and most recently, Pentatonix's holiday special. We believe MONSTA X will be no different — especially since they are not actively touring right now.”

MONSTA X: The Dreaming will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers, or fans can buy an individual ticket for $19.99 at veeps.com. The film will air on Veeps on January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET. It will be available to watch for one year for VEEPS All Access members in the US. Those who purchase tickets will have a 7-day rewatch period.

About Veeps: 

Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon.

Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About All Access: 

Veeps All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can't be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120. It's your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.



