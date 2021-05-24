VALLEY MAKER Announces North American Tour Dates
Tickets are on-sale tomorrow, May 25 at 10am local time.
Valley Maker (Austin Crane) is excited to announce North American tour dates in support of his recent studio album, When the Day Leaves (Frenchkiss Records). The first leg kicks off on August 12 in Columbia, SC and concludes in Nashville, TN on September 1. The tour picks back up in Ft. Collins, CO on October 14 and ends on December 16 in Greenville, SC. Valley Maker is also playing a one-off show in Charleston, SC on July 10 at the Charleston Music Hall. All dates are listed below. Tickets are on-sale tomorrow, May 25 at 10am local time via valleymaker.com/tour.
Today Crane also shares a clip of "Mockingbird" - a single off When the Day Leaves. He recorded the song on his porch in Columbia, SC.
The pandemic has seen us all become experts in the imbalance of uncertainty these days, newly accustomed to canceling plans and tentatively rescheduling them for some future we can only imagine. For Crane - a ruminative songwriter, riveting guitarist, and singular voice - such a sense of uncertainty has emerged as his steadfast companion these last few years, a period of profound transition. It's prompted him to appreciate the present even as he analyzes it, to acknowledge the future's limitless possibilities even as he recognizes its potential perils. This flux is the anchor for When the Day Leaves. Through his compelling accounting of the past and his reckoning with this moment, Crane stares down the "part of life that remains unknown." Stream/purchase When the Day Leaves HERE.
American Songwriter chatted with Austin about the making of the LP - read the Q&A here. Crane also spoke with KEXP's Jasmine Albertson about When The Day Leaves - check out their conversation here.
VALLEY MAKER TOUR DATES
July 10 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
August 12 - Columbia,SC - Hunter Gatherer
August 14 - Charlotte, NC - Not Just Coffee
August 15 - Carrboro,NC - Cat's Cradle
August 17 - Washington,DC Songbyrd
August 19 - Brooklyn,NY The Bell House
August 24 - Detroit,MI - The Sanctuary
August 26 - Milwaukee,WI - The Back Room @ Colectivo
August 27 - Minneapolis,MN - 7th St. Entry
August 28 - Chicago,IL - Schuba's
August 29 - Bloomington IN - The Bishop
August 30 - Cincinnati, OH - MOTR
August 31 - Lexington,KY - The Burl
September 1 - Nashville,TN - The Basement
October 14 - Ft. Collins,CO - Everyday Joe's
October 15 - Denver,CO Globe Hall
November 11 - Vancouver,BC - Fox Cabaret
November 12 - Seattle,WA - The Crocodile
November 13 - Portland,OR - Mississippi Studios
November 16 - San Francisco,CA - The Chapel
November 18 - Los Angeles,CA - Zebulon
November 19 - Long Beach,CA - The Living Room
November 21 - San Diego,CA -The Casbah
December 4 - Louisville,KY -Zanzabar
December 5 - Memphis,TN Hi - Tone Café
December 8 - Mobile,AL - Merry Widow
December 9 - Gainesville,FL - High Dive
December 10 - Jacksonville,FL - Blue Jay Listening Room
December 11 - Decatur,GA - Eddie's Attic
December 16 - Greenville, SC-Radio Room