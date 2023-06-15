VAGABON Announces New Album 'Sorry I Haven't Called' & Shares Lead Single 'Can I Talk My Shit?'

Vagabon, the moniker of Lætitia Tamko, announces her new album, Sorry I Haven’t Called, out September 15th via Nonesuch Records.

The album, co-produced by Tamko and Rostam (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Clairo), finds Tamko reinventing herself once again and features the most playful and adventurous music of her career, as evidenced by its lead track and opening song “Can I Talk My s?” and accompanying video, directed by Zac Dov Wiesel.

“I didn't feel like being introspective,” says Lætitia Tamko of her new album Sorry I Haven’t Called. “I just wanted to have fun.” Following her intimate 2017 debut Infinite Worlds, the New York artist favored expansive and evocative electronic textures in her breakthrough 2019 self-titled follow-up. But her latest LP feels like a wholly new era for Tamko, one that’s transformational and uncompromising. Across 12 vibrant tracks she wrote and produced primarily in Germany, she channels dance music and effervescent pop through her own confident sensibilities. These conversational songs are alive and unselfconscious, a document of an artist fully embracing her vision and reclaiming her joy.

The first words she sings on the album are, “Can I talk my s? / I got way too high for this.” It’s a statement of purpose for the rest of the album that this is an unapologetic artist. “This whole record is how I talk to my friends and how to talk to my lovers,” says Tamko. “I think honesty and conversational songwriting can become poetry. There’s beauty in plainly speaking without metaphors and without flowery imagery.”

Vagabon has also announced a fall tour that includes a headline run in the US as well as Europe dates with Weyes Blood. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/12 - New York City @ Hudson Yards

7/22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

10/21 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

10/26 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/28 - Hamden, CT @ Set Space Ballroom *

10/29 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

10/31 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

11/2 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur ^

11/3 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^

11/4 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks ^

11/6 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus ^

11/7 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Grote Zaal ^

11/8 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/9 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma ^

11/11 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket ^

11/12 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ^

11/13 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City ^

12/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

12/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

12/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

^ w/ Weyes Blood

* w/ Nourished By Time

Photo Credit: Phillip Chester x Sara Byrne