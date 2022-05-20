Upsahl Shares New Single 'Monica Lewinsky'

Today, subversive pop trailblazer UPSAHL unveils her latest single "Monica Lewinsky" via Arista. The brazen bop arrives with a provocative accompanying music video.

Of her newest single, UPSAHL shared, "On first listen, Monica Lewinsky feels like a playful song about people who have made a massive impact on pop culture, and it is that type of song, but writing this song was much more than that for me.

In the 90's and the early 2000's, women like Monica, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and Miley Cyrus were all dragged down by the media under a microscopic spotlight and the court of public opinion simply for living their lives. One of the main reasons I get to feel free existing in a creative industry is because of the bullsh*t that they had to deal with early on in their careers. 'Monica Lewinsky' is my ode to them. Thank you for making history."

Directed by George Gallardo Kattah, the "Monica Lewinsky" music video sees UPSAHL dodging frenzied paparazzi and navigating the caveats that come with rising stardom. Instead of shying from the limelight, the singer embraces it flaunting her billboard advertisements and bold red carpet look. With a storied history of female artists being maligned in media, this video sends the powerful message that UPSAHL isn't afraid to stay true to who she is in spite of it all.

UPSAHL recently made her late-night television debut performing "IDFWFEELINGS" on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS, and performed "Lunatic" on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee on TBS.

Following her energetic European tour supporting Fletcher, UPSAHL will return to the road this fall for her first North American Headline Tour. It kicks off on September 29 in Santa Ana, CA at Constellation Room, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 22 in Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy. Get tickets here.

Check out her full itinerary below.

In the fall of 2021, UPSAHL released her debut album 'Lady Jesus,' which has garnered praise from Consequence, SPIN, Nylon, Alt Press and many more, and anointed the singer as one of People Magazine "Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022." The project is an expansive collection of infectious alt-pop songs that radiate don't f*** with me energy and showcase UPSAHL's "expert" (Alt Press) storytelling.

In just a few short years, UPSAHL has carved out a niche in the songwriting world as she has lent her pen to numerous hits spanning various genres such as Dua Lipa's GRAMMY Award-winning "Good in Bed," Madison Beer's fiery single "BOYs," and "Happy Endings" with Mike Shinoda and iann dior which went Top 10 at Alt Radio.

UPSAHL collaborated with Anne-Marie and Little Mix and co-wrote "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" a Top 10 single in the UK. In addition, UPSAHL covered Dominic Fike's "3 Nights" for Amazon's coveted Original series that's exclusively featured on Amazon Music. Recently, UPSAHL joined forces with GAYLE on her track "e-z."

Watch the new music video here:

UPCOMING UPSAHL TOUR DATES

!! - Headline Date

9/29: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room !!

9/30: San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room) !!

10/1: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar !!

10/3: Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory !!

10/4: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall !!

10/5: Austin, TX - Antone's !!

10/7: Atlanta, GA - Vinyl !!

10/8: Nashville, TN - The End !!

10/10: Chicago, IL - Subterranean !!

10/11: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line !!

10/13: Denver, CO - Marquis Theater !!

10/14: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court !!

10/16: Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's !!

10/17: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club !!

10/18: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre !!

10/21: Sacramento, CA - Goldfield !!

10/22: Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy !!