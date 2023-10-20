Upsahl Rounds Out the PHX Tapes Series With Volume 4: 'No Hands' (Side A) & 'Slayyyyy' (Side B)

"Musical force to be reckoned with” (Nylon) UPSAHL releases the fourth and final installment of her mixtape series THE PHX TAPES with “NO HANDS” (SIDE A) and “SLAYYYYY” (SIDE B) via Arista Records.

UPSAHL opens the concluding statement of her yearlong mixtape journey with “NO HANDS” (SIDE A), a no-fs-given pop banger adorned with synth-heavy instrumentals and resounding bass. Meanwhile, “SLAYYYYY” (SIDE B) is a soon to be fan-favorite anthem that boasts UPSAHL's first-ever feature with a slick guest verse from Philly rapstress Lay Bankz. Overall, THE PHX TAPES Vol. 4 celebrates what UPSAHL does best: creating amped-up dance beats dedicated to making anyone look and feel their hottest.

“The A Side and the B Side of V4 are just fun,” says UPSAHL. “These songs don't take themselves too seriously, and you can feel that sort of freedom in the tracks. I wanted the last volume of the PHX TAPES to include songs that you would want to put on at the pregame.”

Accompanying both singles is a visualizer for “NO HANDS” (SIDE A). In the video, UPSAHL highlights her rebellious streak across fragmented dreamlike scenes in which she escapes a dilapidated loft space with suffocating plastic and a sea of microphones before leaving with a flaming bouquet of flowers.

The SIDE A/SIDE B release format of THE PHX TAPES pays homage to 90s-era mixtapes and illustrates the duality and range of UPSAHL. Her first installment of THE PHX TAPES is comprised of “GOOD GIRL ERA” (SIDE A), an upbeat, infectious track that invites the listener to chant along as UPSAHL voices her frustration with green juice, pilates and trying to be “good.”

“CONDOMS” (SIDE B) is a stripped-down melody that's emotional yet comical, putting her vocal prowess at the forefront as UPSAHL sings about “burying her problems into no-name lovers.” In June, UPSAHL released Vol. 2), which features “WET WHITE TEE SHIRT” (SIDE A) and “SICK PRETTY MIND” (SIDE B).

In August, UPSAHL released Vol. 3 of THE PHX TAPES: “0 OR 100” (SIDE A) and “FBL” (SIDE B). Themed around vulnerability and existentialism, UPSAHL reveals a powerful component of her musicality that further proves her profundity as a vocalist and songwriter.

THE PHX TAPES Vol. 4 comes on the heels of electrifying festival performances by UPSAHL at Lollapalooza, Rock en Seine, Reading Festival and Music Midtown as well as sold-out tour dates with Tove Lo, who co-wrote “Toast” off UPSAHL's critically acclaimed astrology-themed EP, Sagittarius.

Coming up, UPSAHL will open for Melanie Martinez and Madison Beer on their respective tours through Europe/the UK and North America. See full tour routing below.

2023-24 TOUR DATES:

* w/ Melanie Martinez

% w/ Madison Beer

OCT 29 SUN - Hovet - Stockholm, Sweden*

OCT 31 TUE - Oslo Spektrum - Oslo, Norway*

NOV 2 THU - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark*

NOV 4 SAT - Fortuna Arena - Prague, Czech Republic*

NOV 6 MON - Medoilanum Forum - Milan, Italy*

NOV 9 THU - OVO Arena, Wembley - London, UK*

NOV 10 FRI - The Halls - Wolverhampton, UK*

NOV 13 MON - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK*

NOV 14 TUE - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK*

NOV 15 WED - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK*

NOV 17 FRI - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland*

NOV 19 SUN - Forest National - Brussels, Belgium*

NOV 20 MON - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands*

NOV 22 WED - Torwar - Warsaw, Poland*

NOV 23 THU - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany*

NOV 24 FRI - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Dusseldorf, Germany*

NOV 26 SUN - Zenith Paris - Paris, France*

NOV 28 TUE - WiZink Center - Madrid, Spain*

NOV 30 THU - Campo Paqueno - Lisbon, Portugal*

MAY 20 MON - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA %

MAY 22 WED - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL %

MAY 23 THU - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL %

MAY 28 TUE - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX %

MAY 29 WED - South Side Ballroom- Dallas, TX %

MAY 31 FRI - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ %

JUN 2 SUN - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO %

JUN 5 WED - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV %

JUN 8 SAT - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA %

JUN 9 SUN - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC, Canada %

JUN 11 TUE - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA %

JUN 12 WED - SOMA - San Diego, CA %

JUN 13 THU - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA %

ABOUT UPSAHL

Early in her career, UPSAHL released songs that gained much-deserved recognition throughout the Phoenix music scene. As a graduate of the Arizona School for the Arts, she went on to ignite a groundswell of fan adoration and tastemaker praise by way of numerous indie alternative gems.

“Can You Hear Me Now” achieved a palpable viral buzz followed by the widely praised single “Drugs,” which has been used in nearly two million TikTok videos, reaching #6 on the Viral Chart and #1 Sound on the Trends Chart. 2020 was a standout year when UPSAHL released her second EP Young Life Crisis, which Billboard crowned as one of the Top 25 Pop albums of the year.

UPSAHL undertook her first co-write on “Good in Bed'' for Dua Lipa's GRAMMY Award-winning blockbuster, Future Nostalgia. She's since lent her pen to the likes of Madison Beer, Mike Shinoda, Alan Walker, Anne-Marie, and Little Mix, and notably co-wrote three songs on Renee Rapp's latest EP Everything To Everyone to name a few.

Recently, UPSAHL joined forces with GAYLE on her track “e-z,” was featured on the star-studded film Bullet Train soundtrack, with the song “My Time to Shine, and was featured on NGHTMRE's single “ATMOSPHERE” from debut DRMVRSE.

In the fall of 2021, UPSAHL released her debut album, Lady Jesus, anointing the singer as one of People Magazine's “Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022” and “a musical force to be reckoned with” (Nylon).

It was followed by the powerful statement-making “Monica Lewinsky,” a feminist anthem, in addition to “Antsy,” and “Into My Body” off her star-sign inspired EP Sagittarius. The EP provides an introspective glimpse into her fiery persona and pays homage to her sign. The project follows on the heels of UPSAHL's highly successful debut headline tour, where she sold out venues across the US, and then continued on an expansive international tour, which included Australia, the UK, and Europe.

She will take the new songs to the stage, during her upcoming additional U.S. dates and Tove Lo supporting shows. Her high-octane performance style has also earned her spots on major festival lineups, including Lollapalooza, Rock en Seine, Reading and Leeds, and tour support for acts including Tove Lo, Fletcher, Yungblud, PVRIS, BROODS, and K. Flay.

photo credit: Aubree Estrella