Upsahl Releases First-Ever Holiday Project 'Snowglobe'

Pop iconoclast UPSAHL releases SNOWGLOBE, her first-ever holiday project consisting of two tracks “Snowglobe” and “Pick Up Where We Left Off.'

Hot off the release of her two-track mixtape series, THE PHX TAPES, an homage to 90s mixtapes, UPSAHL releases another two-song project, but this time holiday themed. “Snowglobe” is ushered in by sleigh bells as UPSAHL captures the loved-up atmosphere that the holiday season creates.

Locked in her “snowglobe” wonderland, UPSAHL couldn't be happier to be free of the tedious day-to-day and surrounded by friends and family. Meanwhile, “Pick Up Where We Left Off,” showcases the familiar, all-consuming nostalgia that arises when returning to your hometown and falling into old habits. She rounds off the project singing, “I'm walking through the doorway, memories in the hallway, right back to our old ways every year.”

In October, UPSAHL released her four volume THE PHX TAPES series, which was staggered throughout the year, and showcases UPSAHL's songwriting and lyrical range through a 90s style SIDE A/SIDE B release format.

Of the series, Alternative Press raved she “has been pushing her creative limits and expanding her creative horizons, and audience,” while V Magazine said they are “undeniably authentic and showcase UPSAHL's potential to become pop's next it-girl.”

Next up, UPSAHL will open for Melanie Martinez and Madison Beer on their respective tours through Europe/the UK and North America. See full tour routing below.

2023-24 TOUR DATES:

* w/ Melanie Martinez

% w/ Madison Beer

NOV 10 FRI - The Halls - Wolverhampton, UK*

NOV 13 MON - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK*

NOV 14 TUE - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK*

NOV 15 WED - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK*

NOV 17 FRI - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland*

NOV 19 SUN - Forest National - Brussels, Belgium*

NOV 20 MON - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands*

NOV 22 WED - Torwar - Warsaw, Poland*

NOV 23 THU - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany*

NOV 24 FRI - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Dusseldorf, Germany*

NOV 26 SUN - Zenith Paris - Paris, France*

NOV 28 TUE - WiZink Center - Madrid, Spain*

NOV 30 THU - Campo Paqueno - Lisbon, Portugal*

MAY 20 MON - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA %

MAY 22 WED - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL %

MAY 23 THU - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL %

MAY 28 TUE - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX %

MAY 29 WED - South Side Ballroom- Dallas, TX %

MAY 31 FRI - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ %

JUN 2 SUN - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO %

JUN 5 WED - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV %

JUN 8 SAT - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA %

JUN 9 SUN - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC, Canada %

JUN 11 TUE - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA %

JUN 12 WED - SOMA - San Diego, CA %

JUN 13 THU - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA %

ABOUT UPSAHL

Early in her career, UPSAHL released songs that gained much-deserved recognition throughout the Phoenix music scene. As a graduate of the Arizona School for the Arts, she went on to ignite a groundswell of fan adoration and tastemaker praise by way of numerous indie alternative gems.

“Can You Hear Me Now” achieved a palpable viral buzz followed by the widely praised single “Drugs,” which has been used in nearly two million TikTok videos, reaching #6 on the Viral Chart and #1 Sound on the Trends Chart. 2020 was a standout year when UPSAHL released her second EP Young Life Crisis, which Billboard crowned as one of the Top 25 Pop albums of the year.

UPSAHL undertook her first co-write on “Good in Bed'' for Dua Lipa's GRAMMY Award-winning blockbuster, Future Nostalgia. She's since lent her pen to the likes of Madison Beer, Mike Shinoda, Alan Walker, Anne-Marie, and Little Mix, and notably co-wrote three songs on Renee Rapp's latest EP Everything To Everyone to name a few.

Recently, UPSAHL joined forces with GAYLE on her track “e-z,” was featured on the star-studded film Bullet Train soundtrack, with the song “My Time to Shine, and was featured on NGHTMRE's single “ATMOSPHERE” from debut DRMVRSE.

In the fall of 2021, UPSAHL released her debut album, Lady Jesus, anointing the singer as one of People Magazine's “Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022” and “a musical force to be reckoned with” (Nylon).

It was followed by the powerful statement-making “Monica Lewinsky,” a feminist anthem, in addition to “Antsy,” and “Into My Body” off her star-sign inspired EP Sagittarius. The EP provides an introspective glimpse into her fiery persona and pays homage to her sign. The project follows on the heels of UPSAHL's highly successful debut headline tour, where she sold out venues across the US, and then continued on an expansive international tour, which included Australia, the UK, and Europe.

She will take the new songs to the stage, during her upcoming additional U.S. dates and Tove Lo supporting shows. Her high-octane performance style has also earned her spots on major festival lineups, including Lollapalooza, Rock en Seine, Reading and Leeds, and tour support for acts including Tove Lo, Fletcher, Yungblud, PVRIS, BROODS, and K. Flay.