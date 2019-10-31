Upright Man Releases New Single 'Hifidelic'

NYC-based alt-rock trio Upright Man is unveiling a new single off their forthcoming EP, due out in 2020. The track and video for the single "Hifidelic" premiered this week on Popmatters and is now streaming.

Listen below!

The band tells PopMatters, "Hifidelic is an anthem for the modern world. We can't control all the craziness around us, but we can say f it and have a good time. Sometimes chaos is beautiful."

Watch for a new EP to be released in 2020.

Upright Man has turned their honed musicianship and love of psychedelia into a pristine rock experience. Their self-titled genre, "Hifi-rock", draws from a deep appreciation of classic rock, prog rock, and the grunge of the 90's. Their sophomore release, 'Hifidelic' invites listeners into a soundscape populated with vivid grooves, mountainous riffs, and poignant lyrics all deftly arranged.

The band was recently voted The Deli's 'Artist Of The Month' and has performed regularly at many of New York City's institutional rock venues including Brooklyn Bowl, Mercury Lounge, and The Cutting Room. They've performed on Relix Magazine's session series, and have toured with Robert Randolph & The Family Band, NRBQ, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds. Their debut eponymous record Upright Man is available everywhere people dig music.





