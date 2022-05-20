Upcoming PHANTOM Star Josh Piterman Releases New Single 'Caruso'

Ahead of leading the upcoming Australian tour of Phantom of the Opera, musical theatre and classical crossover star Josh Piterman has today released the first single "Caruso" from his brand new EP Loving You to be released on June 24th.

Recorded between London and Melbourne, the 4 track EP is a musical collaboration with UK friend, producer & songwriter, Steve Anderson who he began working with throughout the first lockdown of 2020. Anderson has had a highly successful career and a rich history of working with some of the worlds most applauded pop artists and bands including Kylie Minogue, Michael Jackson, Sting, David Bowie, Take That, Westlife, Steps, Delta Goodrem and Paul McCartney.

Piterman says, "Steve is an outstanding producer and writer and has given so much to the world of music over many years. Naturally I was incredibly excited to work with him. Steve also has such a love and understanding for the world of film composition, and we drew a lot of inspiration from the likes of Hans Zimmer and James Horner when creating this EP. His excitement to create this uniquely blended sound was extremely infectious. We had a mutual desire to bring back some of that age old musical romance, whilst exploring an epic filmic quality with a contemporary edge. Both Steve and I were very particular about the song selection and road tested a number of different tracks before choosing these four and in doing so found some beautiful musical nuances, which seamlessly transition between soaring and powerful to delicate and fragile. I also wanted to express multiple elements of the notion of love. From magical to logical, exhilarating to heartbreaking, internal to external and finite to infinite."

Anderson says "Josh and I first met virtually during the first lockdown in 2020 and we instantly clicked, as our vision for what sonic world his incredible voice could inhabit was totally in sync. Combining an epic widescreen modern soundtrack with a truly classic and iconic vocal. It's simply breathtaking to witness that voice live in a studio and I'm so proud of what we achieved by pushing the boundaries of this genre. Plus I have a long standing affection for Australia and refer to it lovingly as my second home so it was almost inevitable that this creative partnership would work out so beautifully."

Loving You features 4 covers expertly reinterpreted by Josh and his unique vocal style. Operatic classic Caruso originally written and performed by Italian singer songwriter Lucio Dalla. Cotemporary classic, Fix You by Coldplay. Cinema Paradiso by legendary film composer Ennio Morricone, written as the love theme for the film of the same name. I Want To Spend My Lifetime Loving You, a duet with West End star Aimee Atkinson, originally recorded by Tina Arena & Marc Anthony for the film The Mask Of Zorro.

Since lockdowns ended in Australia, Piterman has had a busy live performance schedule including: Performance Of A Lifetime with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at the Myer Music Bowl, New Year's Eve & The Night Before with John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra, Australia Day Live outside the Sydney Opera House for the ABC, The Australian Open Men's Semi Final, as well as embarking on tours across Australia both as a solo artist and with well known opera star, Teddy Tahu Rhodes.

Josh added, "I'm so grateful to share what I love most with people once again. Live music ultimately requires a deep human connection, an experience that enables the listener to transcend to another world, a world the fills the heart and lifts the soul. We've all been craving it for two years, so it's feels very special to be back serving people in the way I know best."

In August Josh will reprise his star turn West End debut as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera for the very first time at Sydney Opera House and then Arts Centre Melbourne from October.

The first single Caruso available from today, is one of the most successful Italian pop songs of all time, which has also been covered by a diverse array of classical and pop artists. Josh's heartbreaking and powerful version brings a new musical expanse and cinematic quality to the piece, which explores his full vocal and emotional range.

Josh Piterman is an established musical theatre performer and classical crossover artist who has been working consistently on Australian and UK stages over the past 15 years. His past credits include being a part of international pop opera group The Ten Tenors, Tony in the 2010 Australian production of Westside Story, Bustopher Jones/Gus/Growltiger in the 2015/16 Australian season of Cats (a role that one him the Green Room Award for best supporting actor in a Musical), Corny Collins in the UK tour of Hairspray and Gerry Goffin in the 2017/18 Australian tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. His critically acclaimed West End debut came as he took on the coveted role as The Phantom in the Phantom of the Opera in 2019/2020.

Listen to the new single here: