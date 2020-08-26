Uniform Release Title Track 'Shame' From Upcoming Album on Sacred Bones

The album is due September 11th.

NYC industrial trail blazers Uniform reveal the title track from their forthcoming album due September 11 on Sacred Bones. "Shame is the song that sets the thematic tone for the rest of the record, which seems appropriate for a title track. It is a portrait of someone riddled with regret in the process of drinking themselves to death. Night after night they sit in dark reflection, pouring alcohol down their throat in order to become numb enough to fall asleep," vocalist Michael Berdan explains.

"I took inspiration from a few stories of alcoholic implosion, namely Sam Peckinpah's Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia and John O'Brien's Leaving Las Vegas. The line That's why I drink. That's why I weep appears in homage to Rod Sterling's Twilight Zone episode Night of the Meek."

Over the past decade, Uniform's Michael Berdan and Ben Greenberg have bulldozed a path to the forefront of the underground. Through their various projects and Greenberg's production work (Bing & Ruth, Pharmakon, Johann Johannson and many more), the two have served as major forces and key members of NYC's experimental, electronic, punk and metal scenes.

Shame marks the debut of Mike Sharp on drums, adding a natural fire to the engine. His presence grinds down their metallic industrial edge with a live percussive maelstrom. This time around, they've joined forces with Randall Dunn (Marissa Nadler, Sun O))), Earth) to perfect their powerful hybrid of digital and analog, electronic and acoustic, synthetic and actual that has become their hallmark.

For the first time, vocalist Michael Berdan made a conscious decision to include lyrics which focus on the static state of an antihero as he mulls over his life in the interim between major events, just existing in the world. On Shame, the trio strain struggle through an industrialized mill of grating guitars, warped electronics, war-torn percussion and demonically catchy vocalizations giving us 8 of Uniform's most powerful tracks yet. Berdan delves deeper into the concepts behind Shame in an essay that was published today via Beats Per Minute.

Shame is out September 11 on Sacred Bones. For more info and to pre-order go here. Keep up with the latest Uniform updates on Instagram here.

Listen to "Shame" below.

Shame Track Listing:

1 - Delco

2 - The Shadow of God's Hand

3 - Life in Remission

4 - Shame

5 - All We've Ever Wanted

6 - Dispatches from the Gutter

7 - This Won't End Well

8 - I Am the Cancer

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

View More Music Stories Related Articles