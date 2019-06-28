Underworld Premiere BORDER COUNTRY Collaboration with Ã˜[Phase]

One week ahead of its official release date, Underworld premiere "Border Country" from their upcoming album Drift Songs, out October 25, 2019. "Border Country" is the second collaboration with friend of Underworld and DRIFT community member Ø [Phase]. It's the final part of DRIFT Episode 4 and will be available on all DSPs July 4. Lithe and restless, it edges and darts through unmapped spaces into a place where grimy nocturnal electronics are driven hard by fizzing hi hats and multiple voices ricochet in from the peripheries.

"My relationship with Ashley a.k.a Ø [PHASE] began in Autumn 2017 when I first heard his Submerged Metropolitan release.. it's not an exaggeration to say I immediately fell in love with his music," says Underworld's Rick Smith. "There was a sense of journey and mystery and magic to what I heard. Having worked with him for a little while we know he brings that same magic to the table every time, informed by his deep passion and understanding of the lineage of Techno and a thirst to learn and grow. A lovely talented man."

"I got a message from my label manager sometime in late 2017 titled 'contact re Underworld,'" says Ashley Burchett aka Ø [Phase]. "Apparently the guys were keen to meet to 'talk about some ideas'... ?!?! Within just a few weeks of first meeting we were in Rick's studio drinking tea, talking together and working on ideas...'Border Country' came into being gradually, like a photograph coming softly into focus before sharpening into a crisp image, maturing into its final form."

"We've been performing 'Border Country' live since November 2018 and though it had never been released we've seen how it instantly connects with audiences everywhere we play," says Underworld's Karl Hyde.

DRIFT SONGS is Underworld's first album release since 2016's Grammy nominated LP 'Barbara, Barbara we face a shining future' ("an album full of heart, soul and brilliant noise" The Observer) and the first physically released music since 2018's Q award winning collaboration with Iggy Pop, Teatime Dub Encounters ("Born of the friction from a restless need to create... others of their standing may choose the wallowing legacy of safety. These guys do not." NME).





