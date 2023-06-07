Underscores Shares New Single 'You Don't Even Know Who I Am'

Last month, underscores announced her signing to Mom+Pop Music with “Cops and robbers.'' Today, she shares her new single "You don't even know who I am" paired with an eerie cinematic music video directed by Ayodeji.

underscores says “You don’t even know who I am” originally started as a demo called “New world 2007.” After a ton of attempts, I gave up trying to save it, but then after a few months, I tried one last time. It ended up becoming one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written."

Off the back of announcing a now sold-out debut London show last week, underscores also announces her North American ‘Hometown Tour’ with notable dates at LA’s The Roxy, Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg, and more. Tickets officially go on sale Friday, June 9th at 10am Local, but Fans can now sign up for pre-sale access HERE to secure tickets early. Pre-Sale starts today, Wednesday June 7 at 10am Local. See all dates below.

After taking the year off to write music in Wallsocket, MI, underscores recently began revealing the happenings in Wallsocket. The trailer and a statement across Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram stirred fans to hunt for information in deciphering what is happening in the town.

Independent from her inception, underscores chose to stay independent while inking a deal with Mom+Pop Music. She also debuted “Count of three (You can eat $#@!)” – co-written with Dylan Brady (of 100 Gecs), Cashmere Cat, Benny Blanco – on 100 Gecs’ imprint. With the exception of collabs, underscores writes, records, and produces her music entirely one-hundred percent on her own.

Having methodically built her following over the years, underscores has garnered over 42 million Global streams across platforms. She sold out her debut 2022 headline tour and has graced festival stages, including Lollapalooza, Corona Capital CDMX, Electric Forest, and FVDED in the Park.

The critically acclaimed artist who defies musical categories has been lauded by The Atlantic, Rolling Stone and Fader, among many others. The mystery that surrounds her is intentional for underscores as she creates music for her generation.

Steven Kornhaber at The Atlantic in talking about music in the post-pandemic era, said: “I was deep in the throes of an obsession with a new musician: underscores, who makes intelligent, guitar-loaded electronic pop about the anxiety of being alive.”

Elias Light at Rolling Stone said, “underscores started to think about constructing songs in more complex, unpredictable ways, designing their own mad-libs rather than penciling in someone else’s.”

underscores 2023 ‘Hometown Tour’ dates:

07/13 - London, UK @ Space 289 (Sold Out)

7/14 - Kutna Hora, CZ @ Creepy Teepee Festival

7/22 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

8/4 - Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

8/25 - Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival

10/1 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/3 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10/4/ - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/5 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/7 - Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufs

10/8 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

10/10 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

10/19 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/20 - Vancouver @ Fortune Sound Club

10/22 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

10/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

10/27 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/28 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/2 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

11/3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/5 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

11/8 - Atlanta, GA Purgatory at Masquerade

Photo credit: Chris Yellen