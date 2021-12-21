Under the Radar Announces 'Covers of Covers' Compilation

Launched in December 2001 by Mark and Wendy Redfern, today Under the Radar has announced their 20th anniversary print issue, on stands next month, along with a special Covers of Covers compilation, featuring some of their favorite artists covering artists who have graced the cover of Under the Radar over the past 20 years.

In conjunction with the announcement, they are thrilled to share Grandaddy's cover of "Blindness" by Metric, along with EMA's cover of "Trailer Trash" by Modest Mouse.

The compilation, due out March 4 via American Laundromat Records, also features Alex Lahey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, C Duncan, Cassandra Jenkins, Cults, Girl Ray, Hatchie, James Yorkston, Kevin Drew, Nation of Language, NZCA Lines, Oceantor, Ora the Molecule, Peter, Bjorn and John, Piroshka, Sondre Lerche, Strand of Oaks, and Water From Your Eyes.

The Covers of Covers artwork, created by co-founder/photographer Wendy Redfern features a stack of each print issue of the magazine. $1 from each double-CD or digital download will go to support Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

The 20th anniversary issue of Under the Radar has shipped to subscribers this week, and will be available on stands in January. Order a copy here.

The issue includes cover stories with Bat For Lashes, CHVRCHES, The Divine Comedy, Rose Elinor Dougal, Elbow, Grandaddy, The Horrors, Piroshka, Kamasi Washington, Weyes Blood, and Nilüfer Yanya. There are also features on alt-J, Cat Power, Cate Le Bon, Courtney Barnett, Let's Eat Grandma, Parquet Courts, Snail Mail, Tears for Fears, and The War on Drugs, as well as Pleased to Meet You stories with Geese, W.H. Lung, Magdalena Bay, Wet Leg, and Yard Act.

"Covers of Covers" Tracklist

1. Grandaddy: "Blindness" (Metric)

2. Piroshka: "The Crystal Lake" (Grandaddy)

3. Peter Bjorn and John: "Songs of Love" (The Divine Comedy)

4. Cults: "Bourgeois" (Phoenix)

5. Nation of Language: "Stars and Sons" (Broken Social Scene)

6. Kevin Drew: "The Loose Ends Will Make Knots" (Stars)

7. Hatchie: "FUBT" (HAIM)

8. Sondre Lerche: "Townie" (Mitski)

9. C Duncan: "Acrobat" (Angel Olsen)

10. Cassandra Jenkins: "It's You" (Animal Collective)

11. NZCA LINES: "Debra" (Beck)

12. Oceanator: "The Biggest Lie" (Elliott Smith)

13. Black Belt Eagle Scout: "Calculation Theme" (Metric)

14. Strand of Oaks: "'81" (Joanna Newsom)

15. Ora the Molecule: "The Fox in the Snow" (Belle and Sebastian)

16. Girl Ray: "Another Try" (HAIM)

17. James Yorkston: "Smoke Signals" (Phoebe Bridgers)

18. EMA: "Trailer Trash" (Modest Mouse)

19. Alex Lahey: "New York" (St. Vincent)

20. Water From Your Eyes: "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" (R.E.M.)