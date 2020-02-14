Unconditional Arms Debut New Track Off Upcoming Album

Oakland, CA post-rock band Unconditional Arms is debuting a new track ("You're Just As Desperate") off the upcoming album 'Formation' out April 3rd on Bay Area indie label Sell The Heart Records - run by Andy Pohl of Tsunami Bomb.

Listen below!

Unconditional Arms is a brainchild of musician Jeff Wright (The American Scene, Compltr). The band also consists of drummer Ross Traver of Wavves, Randy Staat, former Prawn member Corey Reily and Max Senna of Oakland noise outfit Facet.





