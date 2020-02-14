Advertisement

Unconditional Arms Debut New Track Off Upcoming Album

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  

Oakland, CA post-rock band Unconditional Arms is debuting a new track ("You're Just As Desperate") off the upcoming album 'Formation' out April 3rd on Bay Area indie label Sell The Heart Records - run by Andy Pohl of Tsunami Bomb.

Listen below!

Unconditional Arms is a brainchild of musician Jeff Wright (The American Scene, Compltr). The band also consists of drummer Ross Traver of Wavves, Randy Staat, former Prawn member Corey Reily and Max Senna of Oakland noise outfit Facet.

Unconditional Arms Debut New Track Off Upcoming Album
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Joel Releases 'I'm really tryna hear you out but...'
  • Sam Tompkins Drops New Single 'You're The Love Of My Life'
  • CBS Announces Premiere Date for LOVE ISLAND Season Two
  • RATINGS: GREY'S ANATOMY, YOUNG SHELDON Lead Demo Race on Thursday
    • Advertisement