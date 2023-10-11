Uncle Lucius Releases New Track 'Civilized Anxiety'

Uncle Lucius' new album will be out December 8th (Boo Clap Records/Thirty Tigers).

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Uncle Lucius Releases New Track 'Civilized Anxiety'

Beloved Austin, TX band Uncle Lucius has released the gritty new track “Civilized Anxiety” from their highly anticipated first album in five years, Like It's The Last One Left, out December 8th (Boo Clap Records/Thirty Tigers).

As a pulsating drum beat fades in, a biting guitar riff cuts through followed by lead singer Kevin Galloway's guttural vocal that exudes the feeling of the song title. “There's a certain madness that comes with living in a city like Austin, TX,” Galloway says when describing the song.

“People, like ants, move to and fro upon an infrastructure that will never catch up to the pace of population growth. Sometimes the cacophony and gridlock can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just want to drop everything and run toward the peace and tranquility of nature.”

“Civilized Anxiety” was written by Uncle Lucius co-founder and original bassist Hal Jon Vorpahl, who now serves as the band's producer and unofficial seventh member. “'Civilized Anxiety' was written about feeling the pressure of overpopulation and the experience of that pressure sometimes being too much to take,” says Vorpahl.

“I wrote the song after having an experience like this in a packed grocery store very early post-pandemic. Fighting for a parking spot, fighting for a grocery cart, fighting to get down the aisle for some oatmeal... it all became way too much, way too fast. I left my cart in the middle of the aisle, went home to grab the dog, and headed out to the middle of nowhere East Texas for a couple of weeks.”

Following a farewell tour in 2018, Uncle Lucius went on what became a five-year hiatius. Despite the time away, the passion of their fans never waned. In fact, it grew exponentially, especially following the 2018 placement of their song “Keep the Wolves Away” in an episode of Yellowstone, which propelled the track to gold then platinum certifications.

In 2022, the band members got together and found there was a whole new chemistry, fresh perspective, and a new well of ideas to pull from. The result is Like It's The Last One Left.

Click HERE to pre-order Like It's The Last One Left.

Photo: Mark Abernathy



