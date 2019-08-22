Umphrey's McGee Announce Inaugural Woodlands Festival

Prolific rockers Umphrey's McGee are proud to announce The Woodlands Fall Music & Arts Festival, a brand new event happening in Charleston, SC, on November 8-9. In addition to two nights-four sets total-of Umphrey's McGee, The Woodlands lineup includes Big Something, CBDB, Empire Strikes Brass, Heather Gillis Band, Manic Focus, Runaway Gin, Spafford, Sunsquabi, The Movement, theNEWDEAL, Voodoo Visionary, and Zach Deputy, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks. Early-bird GA and early-bird VIP tickets to The Woodlands Fall Music & Arts Festival are on sale now. Public on-sale begins Friday, August 23 at 11 am ET. Tickets can be purchased here and a full breakdown of ticket pricing can be found below.

Taking place in the picturesque Charleston Woodlands, a 6000-acre private nature reserve, The Woodlands reaches beyond your typical weekend music festival, offering festival-goers the opportunity to rent a kayak to fish on two stocked lakes, go for a hike on miles of wooded trails, or hop on a stand-up paddle board and enjoy a view of both stages from out on the water, and if being lazy is the desired activity, Eagles Nest Outfitters will be on hand, providing a plethora of hammock options for fans to lounge. "Umphrey's McGee is thrilled to call Charleston our 2nd home ever since Ryan Stasik, our bassist, & I moved here in 2013," says the band's longtime manager, Vince Iwinski. "We have actively been looking for a good home for an Umphrey's anchored festival and when I first stepped foot on the grounds of Charleston Woodlands, I knew we had found it. This festival will offer the perfect combination of aesthetics; incredible natural beauty and top-notch rock show production." Stasik, a Charleston resident since 2012, says of his hometown, "Every time we step on stage in Charleston, there's a strong energy in the air. Seeing family and all the CHS fans out there is truly special, we look forward to taking it to the next level this November."

What would a Charleston festival be without creative, delicious, Lowcountry food? The Woodlands Festival is proud to partner with some of Charleston's finest culinary curators to offer vast food options, from local food trucks and neighborhood restaurants, offering fans from around the country a taste of Charleston. The Woodlands has also partnered with the Charleston Arts Festival to offer a creative spin on the festival experience. Charleston Arts Festival strives to highlight the best and the brightest of "all things creative" in Charleston and the Lowcountry in the diverse disciplines of visual art, dance, music, comedy, culinary, film, and drama. In addition to curating a world-class musical lineup, The Woodlands will most certainly showcase the best of everything Charleston has to offer-nature, food, art, music, and more.

Fans who decide to roll in style with a VIP ticket will receive a two-day festival ticket, access to VIP lounge and designated viewing areas, VIP indoor bathrooms, all-day complimentary refreshments, discounted beverages at VIP bars, exclusive merchandise items, and access to a VIP happy hour.

Ticket Pricing:

Early-bird 2-day GA tickets - $89

Early-bird 2-day VIP tickets - $229

Advance 2-day tickets - $99

Advance 2-day VIP tickets - $249

Day of 2-day GA tickets - $109

Day of 2-day VIP tickets - $269

Camping:

Car Camping Ticket (up to four people, 1 vehicle) - $155

Premium Campsite (up to 2 people, 1 vehicle) - $495

RV Campsite with Electric Hookup - (1 vehicle, 1 RV) - $445

RV Campsite Non-Hookup - (1 vehicle, 1 RV) - $295

*Camping requires a separate add on ticket, click here for full details.





