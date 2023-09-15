Ultra Naté Releases Epic 'ULTRA' Deluxe LP

Ultra Naté is the host for executive producer Paris Hilton’s “The History Of the World Greatest Nightclubs” podcast.

Sep. 15, 2023

The multi-hyphenate legend Ultra Naté who has long been adored by electronic, dance and pop fans is celebrating over three decades on your dance floors, stages and airwaves with a Deluxe re-issue of her much acclaimed 10th album, ULTRA Deluxe (BluFire / Peace Bisquit).

Named one of Billboard’s Greatest Dance Artists of All Time,  Ultra’s Deluxe edition includes noted collaborations with the likes of Osunlade, Quentin Harris, Henrik Schwarz, Slowz, Mood II Swing’s Lem Springsteen and Grammy winners Blue Lab Beats & Tracy Young ; ULTRA Deluxe also sports the recent #1 nu disco single, "DANGEROUS (So Dare Me)” w/ Les Bisous ; last year’s crossover anthem “YOU’RE FREE” with electronic duo Icona Pop and two previously unreleased new songs written and recorded especially for ULTRA Deluxe.

It's been a busy summer for the legendary Ultra Naté who is the host for executive producer Paris Hilton’s “The History Of the World Greatest Nightclubs” podcast which launched July 13th and quickly hit the Top 5 in all categories on Apple Music Podcasts. Paris speaks often of the influence Ultra and her music had on her, so it was a perfect fit to team up with the club queen legend for this 12 part podcast exploring how different clubs around the world revolutionized the way we party. 

Sold out crowds have seen Ultra collaborating on the live side with the likes of Paris Hilton for her live debut, ICONS ONLY alongside Saweetie and Kim Petras;  Ibiza Classics Tour with dance maestro, Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra, Icona Pop, David Morales, NYC’s esteemed Lincoln Center as well as numerous Festivals, Prides and now, ushering in an enhanced edition of her 10th album ULTRA Deluxe.



