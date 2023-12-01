Ultra Naté Drops 'UNBREAKABLE' Remix By DJ Spen And Michele Chiavarini

The remix is out now on all streaming platforms.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Ultra Naté Drops 'UNBREAKABLE' Remix By DJ Spen And Michele Chiavarini

The energy behind Ultra Naté's huge single UNBREAKABLE continues to build, as the iconic artist releases another major new edit of the single in the shape of the DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini Remix Package.

Ultra and Spen have known each other since her early days working with the Basement Boys, Ultra calling the international house music legend her "big brother". "When I hit Spen to ask him to do the remix," she said, "he was all in, and clearly understood the assignment. He brought in Michele Chiavarini and they rocked it! Their mixes are gorgeous, powerful and will continually insert themselves in the psyche of clubland. The more you hear it, the more it's going to get into your veins."

Part of famed 90's production collective Basement Boys, Spen's discography includes cuts and remixes for Ultra, Michael Jackson, Paula Abdul and Crystal Waters. Chiavarini has recorded for the likes of Ray Charles, Kylie Minogue, Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Pavarotti, Soul II Soul, Moby and more. With UNBREAKABLE, the duo completely flip the original single's orchestral instrumentation on its head, delivering the kind of Gospel-tinged remake that Ultra specifically wanted for the clubs.

"I definitely wanted some Gospel stomp, little Black church in Baltimore energy!" she agreed. "It's my own story elevated, shared, and assimilated for the masses. The club is where you go to leave it all on the dance floor, at least that's the culture that I come from!"

Spen and Chiavarini deliver not one, but three remixes in total: DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini Remix, DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini B-More House Remix, and the DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini B-More Bass Remix.

Support for the original single on global radio has been immense. The lies of BBC Radio 2, GAYDIO, SiriusXM's Utopia, Selected Radio, FUN Radio, Radio FG, Hits Radio, Studio Più and more have placed the track on major daytime rotation, putting Ultra front and centre in front of broadcast audiences in their millions. Now with this remix package following on from November's John 'JC' Carr remix and the Carr and Bill Coleman 808 BEACH Lifesaver remix, dance floors the world over will be jumping to UNBREAKABLE as the year end dawns.



