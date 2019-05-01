US Prog Rock Ensemble IZZ To Release New Album DON'T PANIC

New York-based progressive rock ensemble, IZZ, is set to release their new studio album Don't Panic on May 21, 2019.

Centered around the 18+ minute epic, "42," Don't Panic bears all the hallmarks of what has made IZZ one of the brightest lights in the US progressive rock scene. The band's 9th studio album reveals a fresh, new energy evidenced immediately by the title track's driving bass and catchy hooks to the unpredictable musical twists of "Age of Stars" to the instrumental tour-de-force that is "Moment of Inertia" to the exquisite classical guitar piece, "Six String Theory." Don't Panic represents a step out of the ordinary and into the unexpected.

The 18 minute-long "42" displays the band in full force as all four vocalists, Anmarie Byrnes, Laura Meade, John Galgano, and Tom Galgano, create melodies and harmonies around the intersecting and connected sections of the piece while guitarist Paul Bremner, and drummers, Greg DiMiceli and Brian Coralian bring the song's powerful, dynamic, and emotional arrangement to life.

Watch the promotional video for IZZ's new album Don't Panic:

Don't Panic will be available for purchase on iTunes, at Amazon.com, and at your favorite online retailers as well as on all streaming music services on May 21, 2019.

IZZ will be performing in support of the release of Don't Panic at the Terra Incognita Festival in Quebec City the weekend of May 18-19 and at the New Jersey Proghouse the weekend of June 15-16. More information on these live performances is available on the IZZ website: www.izzmusic.com

Track Listing:

1. Don't Panic

2. 42

3. Six String Theory

4. Moment of Inertia

5. Age of Stars

IZZ:

Paul Bremner: Electric & Acoustic Guitars

Anmarie Byrnes: Vocals

Brian Coralian: Electronic & Acoustic Drums and Percussion

Greg DiMiceli: Acoustic Drums and Percussion

John Galgano: Bass Guitar, Electric & Acoustic Guitar, Vocals

Tom Galgano: Keyboards, Vocals

Laura Meade: Vocals





