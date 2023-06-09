UPSAHL Unveils 'The PHX Tapes' Volume Two

Pop rulebreaker UPSAHL continues with her THE PHX TAPES project with the release of VOLUME TWO debuting “WET WHITE TEE SHIRT” (A SIDE) and “SICK PRETTY MIND” (B SIDE).

“WET WHITE TEE SHIRT” (A SIDE), co-written with Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Måneskin) and produced by Max Martin collaborators Rami Yacoub and Sly, is a steamy song soundtracked by a booming bass that begs to be blasted at full volume. The track would fit in just as seamlessly bumping through a packed club in 1993 as it does in 2023.

It perfectly coincides with UPSAHL’s SIDE A/SIDE B release format which pays homage to 90s-era mixtape culture and diversifies her genre-bending sound, with each volume playing into a different side of UPSAHL. Also out today is the playfully seductive "WET WHITE TEE SHIRT" (A SIDE) lyric video, which shows UPSAHL throwing herself a pool party complete with floaties, a kiddie pool and the titular garment.

In “SICK PRETTY MIND,” produced by Kill Dave, UPSAHL couples haunting vocals with gritty instrumentals to create a track that, much like UPSAHL’s mind, is “twisted and dark but kind of a vibe.”

The SIDE A, SIDE B release format pays homage to 90s-era mixtapes and illustrates the duality and range of UPSAHL. Her first installment of THE PHX TAPES comprised of “GOOD GIRL ERA,” an upbeat, infectious track that invites the listener to chant along as she voices her frustration with green juice, pilates, and trying to be “good.” The accompanying video is a cartoonish, Jekyll and Hyde-esque battle between the two sides of UPSAHL.

Meanwhile, B SIDE “CONDOMS” is a stripped-down melody that’s emotional yet comical, putting her vocal prowess at the forefront as she sings about “burying her problems into no-name lovers” (WATCH HERE). Upon release, Ladygunn raved “This young and talented artist making waves in the music industry with her catchy beats, relatable lyrics, and undeniable talent.”

This summer, UPSAHL will perform at several international festivals including Rock en Seine, Reading Festival, and Pinkpop to name a few,, before making her Red Rocks debut in Morrison, CO on June 20 with Oliver Tree. Later this summer she will also perform at Lollapalooza (August 6) and Outside Lands (August 13), before joining Tove Lo on tour this fall. See below for full routing below.

These tour dates follow on the heels of her astrology-themed EP, Sagittarius. On the EP, UPSAHL offers listeners an introspective glimpse into her dynamic personality and explores the multifaceted experience of being a Sagittarius. A purveyor of self-love and confidence, it revolves around themes of acceptance, tapping into inner strength, and resilience.

TOUR DATES:

JUN 9 FRI - Rock for People - Hradec, Czechia

JUN 10 SAT - PULS Open Air 2023 - Geltendorf, Germany

JUN 11 SUN - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, Germany

JUN 12 MON - Rust - Copenhagen, Denmark

JUN 14 WED - Nalen - Stockholm, Sweden

JUN 16 FRI - Bergenfest 2023 - Bergen, Norway

JUN 18 SUN - Pinkpop 2023 - Landgraaf, Netherlands

JUN 20 TUE - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO, United States (with Oliver Tree)

AUG 6 SUN - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL, United States

AUG 13 SUN - Outside Lands Festival 2023 - San Francisco, CA, United States

AUG 25 FRI Rock en Seine 2023 - Saint-cloud, France

AUG 27 SUN - Reading Festival - Reading, UK

SEPT 5 TUE - Palace - St Paul, MN (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 6 WED - Salt Shed - Chicago, IL (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 8 FRI - Royal Oak - Detroit, MI (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 10 SUN - Pier 17 - New York NY (with Tove Lo)

SEP 12 TUE - Roadrunner - Boston, MA, United States (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 14 THU - The Anthem - Washington, D.C. - (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 15 FRI - The Atlantis - Washington, D.C. (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 16 SAT - Music Midtown - Atlanta, GA

photo credit: Aubree Estrella