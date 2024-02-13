UNUM Festival 2024 Announces Second Wave Of Superb Underground Talents 

UNUM is a distinctive musical journey, inviting participants to craft their unique adventure and forge connections beyond the ordinary. It is back in the hidden secret paradise of Rana e Hedhun, a quiet corner of Europe in the town of Shëngjin on the picture-perfect Albanian coastline from 6th – 11th June.

The newest additions include Ricardo Villalobos, Boris Werner, Cap, Cassy, Andres Campo, Cincity, Dungeon Meat, Manda Moor, Ryan Elliot, Samuel Deep, Sirus Hood, Amir and many more.

UNUM Festival stands apart from conventional festivals in that it is a music-centric gathering for those in the know. It fosters a real community vibe of kindred spirits and unfolds across six days of almost uninterrupted music in exclusive settings. Amidst the rhythmic ebb and flow, attendees chart their own path – be it dancing on a beach at dawn, wandering through the enchanting Pine Stage woods, or immersing themselves in the local town's historical richness with all its diverse cultures and customs.

The new names come from across the house, techno, breaks, minimal and electro spectrum and include a returning favourite and real underground legend in Ricardo Villalobos who has soundtracked many of the best moments of UNUM over the years. He is joined by the house sensation Boris Werner, cut minimal man Cap, the brilliant former Bar resident Cassy, tech house titan Andres Campo, the hardcore house pair Dungeon Meat, the tasteful house and tech fusions of Manda Moor, the brilliance of Berlin favourite Ryan Elliot, plus much more from Samuel Deep, Sirus Hood, Amir and others.

Festival partners this year include After Caposile, Animal Crossing, Secret Society, Slapfunk, D-Edge, Yoyaku and Zone, while the already announced names include the likes of Altin Bosh, Anfisa Letyago, Arapu, Cabanne, Christian AB, DJ Reas, Varhat (Live), John Dimas, Korolova, Maher Daniel, Manu Gonzalez, Praslea, Priku, Raresh, Rhadoo, Sonja Moonear and many more.

There are no sound limits, no time restrictions, just plenty of freedom to explore, enjoy and soak up new sights, sounds and scenes amongst a mix of people from all over the world and with many locals enriching the diverse dance floor. Away from the dancing, and on the sweeping beach you can enjoy uninterrupted sun and sea with a stunning mountain range in the distance and a broad mix of water sports, mouthwatering local food and drink offerings and plenty of isolated bays and secluded woodland areas to explore.

There is no travel and music experience quite like UNUM so secure your tickets now. Get your tickets now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292014®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.unumfestival.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.