UNHEARD | HEARD Initiative to Champion Emerging Electronic Artists

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Unheard Music has launched Unheard | Heard, a new initiative created to champion emerging artists, artistic freedom and underground expression. Unheard | Heard invites producers to submit unreleased music for consideration, providing a platform for new artists to have their music discovered, heard and supported while remaining true to their creative identity.

The initiative is open across the full electronic spectrum, from House, Techno and Melodic to Experimental, Ambient and everything in between. Selected artists will receive direct feedback from the Unheard Music team, with the opportunity to become part of the label.

The initiative is built around a simple belief that there is music being created that deserves to be heard. By opening submissions to aspiring producers, Unheard | Heard aims to create a route for new artists to connect with a wider electronic music audience while giving their work the opportunity to be recognised and supported.

Far&High comments:

'Launching Unheard / Heard is an important milestone for our label. Having been involved in electronic music since 1998, I have witnessed virtually every stage of the scene's evolution. Now is one of its most critical moments. You can bend the knee to AI and the mainstream, or choose your own path and remain something alive, imperfect and authentic.

We are not a panel of judges, but partners and hopefully future friends, united by the desire to create beyond what the industry dictates. We have brought together leading marketers, mixing and mastering studios, vinyl pressing plants, designers and more, giving artists the opportunity to focus on what matters most: creating.'

Unheard | Heard is launched in partnership with Different Grooves, the online electronic music publication that has a longstanding history of championing club culture and the artists who define it. Over the years, Different Grooves has featured interviews and exclusive mixes from highly respected names including Dave Angel, M.A.N.D.Y., Luke Solomon and DJ Hell, establishing strong connections with DJs, producers and the electronic music community.

Through the partnership, Different Grooves will support Unheard | Heard with editorial coverage, interviews, exclusive mixes and social media activity, alongside ongoing coverage of selected artists, releases and developments throughout the campaign.

Mona Chrome comments:

'Alone in the studio with a track that no one has heard yet, we realise how real our fears are. This is the moment when many artists turn away from their own sound and choose the safer path. Artists often place themselves inside genre limitations because they are afraid of being misunderstood, choosing what they should do instead of what they want to do.

Unheard / Heard is a place without a roadmap or a right answer, where the only person who decides what comes next is you. We are not looking for another track with a trendy sound, but something raw, unique and authentic, something that sounds like you. Unheard | Heard exists for those ready to be heard for who they truly are.'

Emerging producers can submit their best unreleased track for consideration via a private SoundCloud link, with downloads enabled. Unheard | Heard is open to submissions across the full electronic spectrum, from House, Techno and Melodic to Experimental, Ambient and anything in between. Selected artists will receive direct feedback from the Unheard Music team and have the opportunity to become part of the Unheard Music label, with submissions open until Monday 19th October, 2026.

pizzaaftersex comments:

'Unheard / Heard was originally conceived for young artists and producers, for the bold, daring and searching. But we realised that youth is not about age. It is about how daring you still are, and how few boundaries exist within your creative self. We value uniqueness, remain open to every format and set no boundaries. What matters to us are ideas and the passion behind them.

We are looking for people who have something to say and are not afraid to be different. We are not looking for a flawless mixdown, but for compelling ideas. We want to support those ideas and help bring them to life and release them. We are simply people who value creativity and want to find like-minded individuals. There is only one unspoken rule: dance music must be danceable.'

The project reflects the philosophy of Unheard Music, which was launched in 2025 by Far&High, pizzaaftersex and Mona Chrome as a collective-driven label built on the principle of freedom over formulas. Rather than being defined by a particular genre, the label provides a space for artists to experiment, break boundaries and follow their own artistic direction.

Unheard Music's approach has already shaped its ever-evolving catalogue, which has moved across Indie Dance, House, Techno and Electronica. To date, the label has featured releases and remixes from Far&High, pizzaaftersex, Malandra Jr., Mona Chrome, Sasha Carassi, Gorge, Musumeci, Kirik, Pan-Pot and Plastic Robots.

Beyond its recorded output, Unheard Music is developing events, podcasts, video mixes and off-site sessions across locations including Dubai, London and New York, continuing its wider ambition to build a community around music, culture and connection.

Unheard | Heard is now open to emerging producers, offering an opportunity for new artists to have their music discovered, supported and heard. The focus is on electronic music that reflects individuality, creative freedom and a willingness to explore beyond established expectations.

Unheard | Heard

Submission Deadline: Monday 19th October, 2026

Find Out More & Follow:

Unheard Music: Website | Instagram | Beatport | Traxsource | Spotify

Far&High: Instagram | Beatport | Traxsource | Spotify

Mona Chrome: Instagram | Beatport | Traxsource | Spotify

pizzaaftersex: Instagram | Beatport | Traxsource | Spotify

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