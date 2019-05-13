ULTRA Korea Announces Phase Three Lineup

Having recently announced their move to the impressive Everland Speedway venue in Yongin, ULTRA Korea have now unveiled yet more superstar talent set to christen the new grounds on 7-9th June 2019.



As previously announced, Swedish House Mafia will be making history once more with an exclusive closing performance from the globally adored trio on the final night of ULTRA Korea.



Bass-fuelled electronic outfit Knife Party and pioneering British luminaries Underworld have been added as headliners for the 8th annual edition, setting the tone for one of the biggest Phase 3 lineups in the festival's history. Boasting a diverse array of global talent, British house legend Hot Since 82 will join the RESISTANCE roster, psychedelic duo Infected Mushroom (Live), mosh pit master Kayzo, Main Stage favorite NGHTMRE and Canada's genre-bending duo Zeds Dead, as well as Compton rapper YG have all been added and will perform this June.



Additional support from bart bmore, Brooks, DYRO, Josh Pan, Junior Sanchez, Marco Bailey, Matisse & Sadko, Slique, Whipped Cream and Young Bombs will ensure this year's ULTRA Korea is one for the books.



The event will also see the continuance of its very own Live Stage, hosting enthralling live performances by YG, Infected Mushroom, and many more. Virtual Self will be headlining the stage with his critically acclaimed and highly sought-after live show, which is bound to leave guests mesmerized.



Having called the Seoul Olympic Stadium its home for the last seven years, due to impending renovations, ULTRA Korea will be making new memories as it moves to a fresh location for what promises to be an elevated experience for attendees. The vast Everland Speedway in Yongin will welcome fans from across the world for this year's edition, with the brand-new site offering up a wealth of production possibilities that will see the 2019 edition bigger and better than ever before.



With just one month to go, tickets to ULTRA Korea are flying out. Visit umfkorea.com/tickets to secure yours now.





ULTRA KOREA PHASE THREE LINEUP (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER)



DJ HEADLINERS



Knife Party*

Martin Garrix

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Underworld*

Virtual Self



RESISTANCE HEADLINERS



Art Department

Eats Everything

Hot Since 82*

Jamie Jones

Marco Bailey*



SUPPORT



Bart Bmore*

Brooks*

DYRO*

Infected Mushroom (Live)*

Josh Pan*

Junior Sanchez*

Matisse & Sadko*

Kayzo*

NGHTMRE*

Sliqe*

Whipped Cream*

Young Bombs*

YG*

Zeds Dead*



*DENOTES PHASE THREE ARTIST(S)





