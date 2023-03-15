Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
UK Punks Grade 2 Announce US Headlining Tour

UK Punks Grade 2 Announce US Headlining Tour

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10am local time.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Bringing the raw power of old school punk to a new generation and audience, the Isle of Wight, UK band Grade 2 announce a headlining tour of the US with tickets on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10am local time.

Famed for blistering live performances and exceptional musicianship, they're taking their anthemic self-titled album on a nineteen-date run starting May 4th in Pomona, CA, making stops along the way in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Phoenix and more before ending in Vegas on March 28 for Punk Rock Bowling.

Just this past month, Grade 2's third studio album was released via Hellcat Records with guidance from legend Tim Armstrong (Rancid, Operation Ivy). Their most representative work yet, they meld the uncompromising ethos of punk with the howl of contemporary injustice, personal identity and frustrations of Gen-Z youth.

United by a love of classic punk, ska and oi, childhood friends Sid Ryan (vocals, bass), Jacob Hull (drums) and Jack Chatfield (guitar, vocals) formed the band almost a decade ago at fourteen years old, honing their craft playing Clash and Jam covers before refining their own sound.

Leading to an eventual signing with Hellcat in 2018, the band has toured with The Interrupters, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid and Social Distortion while continuing to spit out blistering punk music laced with passion, angst, humor and despair.

Grade 2 US Tour Dates

May 4 - Pomona, CA - Characters

May 5 - LA, CA - Bricks Rock Bar

May 6 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

May 7 - San Diego, CA - VooDoo Room @House of Blues

May 9 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

May 10 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

May 12 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

May 13 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

May 14 - Boise, ID - El Korah Shrine

May 15 - SLC, UT - The Beehive

May 17 - Denver, CO - HQ

May 18 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

May 19 - West Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club

May 20 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room

May 23 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

May 24 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

May 26 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

May 27 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

May 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club (Punk Rock Bowling)



