UK Pop-Soul Singer Mullally Releases Stunning Visual For THINK ABOUT YOU

Brit-soul contemporary Mullally returns today with a stunning acoustic performance video for his emotive balled "Think About You" - a track produced by Grammy-nominated duo Rice'N'Peas, the brains behind G-Eazy hit, "Some Kind Of Drug," and Bazzi's smash, "Beautiful" ft. Camilla Cabello.

Released earlier this spring, the original track has gone on to amass nearly a million streams globally. Today's visual finds Mullally delivering a striking new version of the record from a dimly-lit room, accompanied by nothing more than a live band.

Laying his emotions bare and spotlighting powerful, rasping tones, "Think About You" sees Mullally draw influence from classic R&B and soul, to tell the story of a love cherished and lost. Delivered with a tenderness that belies his age, it is the latest in a series of singles that have reinforced his credentials as one of the UK's most promising breakout acts.

Prior to "Think About You," his most recent release - "Vows" - was premiered on Complex, with the magazine calling it "one of his most assured and impressive single releases to date."

A graduate from Access to Music College - whose alumni include Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora - Mullally has been steadily building a solid fan base through a string of acclaimed releases including "Vows" and "Wonderful," and while working with celebrated producers like Cool & Dre (Beyonce, Jay-Z), DarkChild (Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Sam Smith) and Two Inch Punch (Sam Smith and Rag n Bone Man). Mullally has also supported Anne Marie, the UK's biggest breakthrough act of 2018, Jess Glynne, and Clean Bandit on his come-up over the last two years.

"'Think About You' is me spilling my feelings on a page, and into a song," explains Mullally. "Sometimes we forget that the world doesn't stop when you go through s. I had to pick myself up and go to the studio when I was emotional and drunk, and in a happy accident we captured a really honest, true reflection of what was happening in my life at the time. Writing this song allowed me some clarity."





